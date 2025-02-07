Suns vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 7

Suns vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily and KJZZ

The Utah Jazz (12-37) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to end a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (25-25) on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 231.5 points.

Suns vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -7.5 231.5 -300 +245

Suns vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (75.1%)

Suns vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Suns have covered the spread 17 times in 50 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Jazz are 25-23-1 this year.

Suns games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 26 times out of 49 chances this season.

Jazz games this year have hit the over 53.1% of the time (26 out of 49 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Phoenix has fared worse at home, covering seven times in 24 home games, and 10 times in 26 road games.

In home games, the Suns eclipse the over/under 37.5% of the time (nine of 24 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, topping the total in 65.4% of games (17 of 26).

Against the spread, Utah has had better results on the road (15-11-0) than at home (10-12-1).

Jazz games have finished above the over/under 43.5% of the time at home (10 of 23), and 61.5% of the time on the road (16 of 26).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 26 points, 6.6 assists and 4 boards.

Kevin Durant's numbers on the season are 26.9 points, 6.1 boards and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Tyus Jones is averaging 10.9 points, 5.8 assists and 2.3 rebounds.

Bradley Beal is averaging 17.4 points, 3.4 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 9.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Jazz Leaders

Walker Kessler averages 11 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is also draining 72.2% of his shots from the floor (first in NBA).

Lauri Markkanen's numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.4% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 treys.

Per game, Keyonte George gets the Jazz 16.4 points, 3.6 boards and 5.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Jazz receive 18.2 points per game from John Collins, plus 8.2 boards and 2.3 assists.

Per game, Isaiah Collier gets the Jazz 6.2 points, 2.9 boards and 5.3 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

