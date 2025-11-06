Suns vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 6

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Thursday, November 6, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily, Suns+, FDSSC, and NBA TV

Pacific Division foes square off when the Phoenix Suns (3-5) host the Los Angeles Clippers (3-4) at PHX Arena, starting at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 6, 2025. The Clippers are 2-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season. The matchup's point total is set at 223.5.

Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -2 223.5 -152 +128

Suns vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (57%)

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Suns are 3-3-2 against the spread this season.

The Clippers have one win against the spread in seven games this season.

This season, five of the Suns' games have gone over the point total out of seven chances.

Clippers games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).

At home, Phoenix has a better record against the spread (3-0-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (0-3-1).

The Suns have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of games at home (50%) than road games (75%).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 31 points, 3.9 boards and 7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Grayson Allen is averaging 16.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Collin Gillespie averages 11.3 points, 3.5 boards and 5.3 assists, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 41.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Mark Williams averages 12.1 points, 10 boards and 1 assists, shooting 57.6% from the floor.

Royce O'Neale averages 12.1 points, 5.8 boards and 3.3 assists, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 41.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 made treys per contest (seventh in league).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden's numbers on the season are 23.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per contest. He is also draining 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.6 triples (fourth in league).

Kawhi Leonard averages 24.3 points, 5.7 boards and 3.5 assists. He is also sinking 50.5% of his shots from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per contest.

The Clippers get 13.1 points per game from Ivica Zubac, plus 9.7 boards and 2.4 assists.

The Clippers receive 12.6 points per game from John Collins, plus 5.1 boards and 0.9 assists.

Derrick Jones Jr.'s numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He is sinking 62% of his shots from the floor (seventh in NBA) and 44.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 treys.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.