Suns vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 27

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Monday, January 27, 2025

Monday, January 27, 2025 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: NBA TV, AZFamily, and KTLA

The Phoenix Suns (23-21) host the Los Angeles Clippers (26-19) after winning four home games in a row. The Suns are favored by only 1 point in the matchup, which begins at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, January 27, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5 points.

Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -1 222.5 -116 -102

Suns vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (54.2%)

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Suns have put together a record of 15-28-1 against the spread this season.

The Clippers have 28 wins against the spread in 45 games this year.

Suns games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 21 times out of 45 chances this season.

Clippers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 17 times in 45 opportunities (37.8%).

Phoenix has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered six times in 22 games when playing at home, and it has covered nine times in 22 games on the road.

In home games, the Suns go over the total 36.4% of the time (eight of 22 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, exceeding the total in 59.1% of games (13 of 22).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Los Angeles has a better winning percentage at home (.720, 18-7-0 record) than away (.500, 10-9-1).

In terms of the over/under, Clippers games have finished over more often at home (11 of 25, 44%) than away (six of 20, 30%).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 25.7 points, 6.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Kevin Durant is averaging 27.2 points, 6.5 boards and 4.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Tyus Jones averages 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 41.7% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Bradley Beal averages 17.1 points, 3.6 boards and 3.3 assists, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 2 made treys per contest.

Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 43% from the field and 41.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 21.2 points, 5.9 boards and 8.2 assists. He is also sinking 39.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 triples per game.

Ivica Zubac's numbers on the season are 14.9 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is draining 61.3% of his shots from the floor (seventh in NBA).

The Clippers are getting 23.7 points, 3.4 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Norman Powell.

Derrick Jones Jr. averages 10.5 points, 3.5 boards and 0.8 assists. He is draining 51.8% of his shots from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per contest.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is sinking 41.8% of his shots from the field.

