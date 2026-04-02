Summer House Betting Odds: Who Will Return for Summer House Season 11?

Summer House is a popular reality series on Bravo that follows a group of friends who escape their busy weekday lives in New York City to spend weekends together in the Hamptons. Premiering in 2017, the show blends interpersonal drama, romance, and lighthearted partying against the backdrop of luxurious beachside living.

At its core, Summer House thrives on the dynamic relationships between its cast members. Friendships are tested, romances spark and fizzle, and conflicts often escalate in the confined setting of a shared vacation home. Over the seasons, personalities like Kyle Cooke and Lindsay Hubbard have become central figures, drawing viewers in with their evolving personal stories.

Who will be on the cast for Season 11? Well, FanDuel Canada is offering betting odds for who will be full-time cast members for the coming season. Let's check it out.

Summer House Betting Odds for Season 11

For the latest Summer House betting odds, visit FanDuel Sportsbook Canada.

Person Odds Lindsay Hubbard -1800 Kyle Cooke -1800 Carl Radke -1800 Jesse Solomon -650 Mia Calabrese -400 KJ Dillard -290 Bailey Taylor -162 View Full Table ChevronDown

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