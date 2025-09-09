Stefon Diggs Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs will be up against the team with last season's ninth-ranked passing defense, the Miami Dolphins (210.7 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Stefon Diggs Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.0

6.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 43.68

43.68 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Diggs 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 69th at his position and 205th overall, Diggs picked up 74.9 fantasy points (9.4 per game) last year.

Diggs accumulated 5.7 fantasy points in his one game so far this year. He had 57 yards receiving, on six catches (seven targets), and zero touchdowns.

In his best game last season, Diggs picked up 15.9 fantasy points -- via six receptions, 33 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.

In Week 6 versus the New England Patriots, Diggs put up 13.7 fantasy points (his second-highest total last year), with these numbers: six receptions, 77 yards and one touchdown.

In what was his worst game of the year, Diggs finished with 2.3 fantasy points -- five receptions, 23 yards, on seven targets. That was in Week 7 versus the Green Bay Packers.

In his second-worst game of the season, Diggs ended up with 3.7 fantasy points -- four receptions, 37 yards, on six targets -- in Week 2 versus the Chicago Bears.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Against Miami last year, three players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Dolphins allowed 12 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Miami gave up at least two touchdown passes to seven opposing QBs.

Last year, the Dolphins allowed just two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Versus Miami last season, seven players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass defense, the Dolphins gave up a touchdown reception to 20 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Miami allowed only two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Last season, the Dolphins defense didn't allow a player to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game.

In terms of run defense, Miami gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players last season.

On the ground, the Dolphins allowed just two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

