NHL
Stars vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21
On Saturday in the NHL, the Dallas Stars are playing the Minnesota Wild.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Stars vs Wild Game Info
- Dallas Stars (43-15-10) vs. Minnesota Wild (39-19-12)
- Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Wild Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-122)
|Wild (+102)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Wild win (51.5%)
Stars vs Wild Puck Line
- The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Stars. The Wild are -265 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +210.
Stars vs Wild Over/Under
- The over/under for Stars-Wild on March 21 is 5.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.
Stars vs Wild Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Wild-Stars, Minnesota is the underdog at +102, and Dallas is -122 playing on the road.