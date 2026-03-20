Stars vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21

On Saturday in the NHL, the Dallas Stars are playing the Minnesota Wild.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Wild Game Info

Dallas Stars (43-15-10) vs. Minnesota Wild (39-19-12)

Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Saturday, March 21, 2026 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-122) Wild (+102) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wild win (51.5%)

Stars vs Wild Puck Line

The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Stars. The Wild are -265 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +210.

Stars vs Wild Over/Under

The over/under for Stars-Wild on March 21 is 5.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Stars vs Wild Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Wild-Stars, Minnesota is the underdog at +102, and Dallas is -122 playing on the road.

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