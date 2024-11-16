Stars vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 16
Data Skrive
The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Dallas Stars facing the Minnesota Wild.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Stars vs Wild Game Info
- Dallas Stars (10-5) vs. Minnesota Wild (11-2-3)
- Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Wild Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-152)
|Wild (+126)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (60.9%)
Stars vs Wild Puck Line
- The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Wild. The Stars are +160 to cover the spread, and the Wild are -200.
Stars vs Wild Over/Under
- The Stars-Wild matchup on November 16 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -142 and the under is +116.
Stars vs Wild Moneyline
- Dallas is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +126 underdog despite being at home.