menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Stars vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stars vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 16

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Dallas Stars facing the Minnesota Wild.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Wild Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (10-5) vs. Minnesota Wild (11-2-3)
  • Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-152)Wild (+126)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (60.9%)

Stars vs Wild Puck Line

  • The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Wild. The Stars are +160 to cover the spread, and the Wild are -200.

Stars vs Wild Over/Under

  • The Stars-Wild matchup on November 16 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -142 and the under is +116.

Stars vs Wild Moneyline

  • Dallas is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +126 underdog despite being at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup