Stars vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 16

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Dallas Stars facing the Minnesota Wild.

Stars vs Wild Game Info

Dallas Stars (10-5) vs. Minnesota Wild (11-2-3)

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Saturday, November 16, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-152) Wild (+126) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Wild Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (60.9%)

Stars vs Wild Puck Line

The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Wild. The Stars are +160 to cover the spread, and the Wild are -200.

Stars vs Wild Over/Under

The Stars-Wild matchup on November 16 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -142 and the under is +116.

Stars vs Wild Moneyline

Dallas is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +126 underdog despite being at home.

