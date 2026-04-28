Stars vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Dallas Stars playing the Minnesota Wild.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Stars vs Wild Game Info

Dallas Stars (50-20-12) vs. Minnesota Wild (46-24-12)

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Tuesday, April 28, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN2

Stars vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-128) Wild (+106) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (59%)

Stars vs Wild Puck Line

The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-225 to cover). And Dallas, the favorite, is +180.

Stars vs Wild Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Wild on April 28, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Stars vs Wild Moneyline

Dallas is the favorite, -128 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +106 underdog on the road.

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