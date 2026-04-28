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NHL

Stars vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Stars vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Dallas Stars playing the Minnesota Wild.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Stars vs Wild Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (50-20-12) vs. Minnesota Wild (46-24-12)
  • Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN2

Stars vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-128)Wild (+106)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Stars win (59%)

Stars vs Wild Puck Line

  • The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-225 to cover). And Dallas, the favorite, is +180.

Stars vs Wild Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Wild on April 28, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Stars vs Wild Moneyline

  • Dallas is the favorite, -128 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +106 underdog on the road.

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