Stars vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 12

The NHL's Sunday slate includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Ottawa Senators.

Stars vs Senators Game Info

Dallas Stars (27-13-1) vs. Ottawa Senators (20-18-3)

Date: Sunday, January 12, 2025

Sunday, January 12, 2025 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Senators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-142) Senators (+118) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Senators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (66.4%)

Stars vs Senators Puck Line

The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Senators. The Stars are +176 to cover the spread, and the Senators are -220.

Stars vs Senators Over/Under

The Stars-Senators matchup on January 12 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -124 and the under is +102.

Stars vs Senators Moneyline

The Stars vs Senators moneyline has Dallas as a -142 favorite, while Ottawa is a +118 underdog at home.

