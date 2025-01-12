NHL
Stars vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 12
The NHL's Sunday slate includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Ottawa Senators.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Stars vs Senators Game Info
- Dallas Stars (27-13-1) vs. Ottawa Senators (20-18-3)
- Date: Sunday, January 12, 2025
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-142)
|Senators (+118)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (66.4%)
Stars vs Senators Puck Line
- The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Senators. The Stars are +176 to cover the spread, and the Senators are -220.
Stars vs Senators Over/Under
- The Stars-Senators matchup on January 12 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -124 and the under is +102.
Stars vs Senators Moneyline
- The Stars vs Senators moneyline has Dallas as a -142 favorite, while Ottawa is a +118 underdog at home.