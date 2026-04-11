Stars vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

On Saturday in the NHL, the Dallas Stars are playing the New York Rangers.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Stars vs Rangers Game Info

Dallas Stars (47-20-12) vs. New York Rangers (33-37-9)

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026

Saturday, April 11, 2026 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-192) Rangers (+158) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (65.3%)

Stars vs Rangers Puck Line

The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-158 to cover). And Dallas, the favorite, is +128.

Stars vs Rangers Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Rangers game on April 11, with the over available at -124 and the under at +102.

Stars vs Rangers Moneyline

Dallas is a -192 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +158 underdog on the road.

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