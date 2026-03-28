NHL
Stars vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28
The Dallas Stars versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Stars vs Penguins Game Info
- Dallas Stars (43-18-11) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (36-20-16)
- Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-120)
|Penguins (+100)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Penguins win (56.4%)
Stars vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+210 to cover). Pittsburgh, the underdog, is -265.
Stars vs Penguins Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Penguins on March 28, with the over being -140 and the under +112.
Stars vs Penguins Moneyline
- The Stars vs Penguins moneyline has Dallas as a -120 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +100 underdog at home.