Stars vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

The Dallas Stars versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Penguins Game Info

Dallas Stars (43-18-11) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (36-20-16)

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-120) Penguins (+100) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Penguins win (56.4%)

Stars vs Penguins Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+210 to cover). Pittsburgh, the underdog, is -265.

Stars vs Penguins Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Penguins on March 28, with the over being -140 and the under +112.

Stars vs Penguins Moneyline

The Stars vs Penguins moneyline has Dallas as a -120 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +100 underdog at home.

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