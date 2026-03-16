NHL
Stars vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16
The Dallas Stars versus the Utah Mammoth is on the NHL schedule for Monday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.
Stars vs Mammoth Game Info
- Dallas Stars (42-14-10) vs. Utah Mammoth (34-27-6)
- Date: Monday, March 16, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Mammoth Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-156)
|Mammoth (+130)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (61%)
Stars vs Mammoth Puck Line
- The Mammoth are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Mammoth are -194 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +156.
Stars vs Mammoth Over/Under
- The over/under for Stars-Mammoth on March 16 is 5.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.
Stars vs Mammoth Moneyline
- Utah is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -156 favorite at home.