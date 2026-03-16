Stars vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16

The Dallas Stars versus the Utah Mammoth is on the NHL schedule for Monday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Stars vs Mammoth Game Info

Dallas Stars (42-14-10) vs. Utah Mammoth (34-27-6)

Date: Monday, March 16, 2026

Monday, March 16, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Mammoth Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-156) Mammoth (+130) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (61%)

Stars vs Mammoth Puck Line

The Mammoth are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Mammoth are -194 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +156.

Stars vs Mammoth Over/Under

The over/under for Stars-Mammoth on March 16 is 5.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Stars vs Mammoth Moneyline

Utah is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -156 favorite at home.

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