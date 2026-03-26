Stars vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26

The Dallas Stars are among the NHL teams busy on Thursday, versus the New York Islanders.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Islanders Game Info

Dallas Stars (43-17-11) vs. New York Islanders (40-27-5)

Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Thursday, March 26, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-126) Islanders (+105) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (54.4%)

Stars vs Islanders Puck Line

The Islanders are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Stars. The Islanders are -250 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +194.

Stars vs Islanders Over/Under

The over/under for Stars-Islanders on March 26 is 5.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Stars vs Islanders Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Stars, New York is the underdog at +105, and Dallas is -126 playing on the road.

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