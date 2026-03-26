NHL
Stars vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26
The Dallas Stars are among the NHL teams busy on Thursday, versus the New York Islanders.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Stars vs Islanders Game Info
- Dallas Stars (43-17-11) vs. New York Islanders (40-27-5)
- Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-126)
|Islanders (+105)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (54.4%)
Stars vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Stars. The Islanders are -250 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +194.
Stars vs Islanders Over/Under
- The over/under for Stars-Islanders on March 26 is 5.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.
Stars vs Islanders Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Stars, New York is the underdog at +105, and Dallas is -126 playing on the road.