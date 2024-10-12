menu item
NHL

Stars vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Dallas Stars taking on the New York Islanders.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Islanders Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (1-0) vs. New York Islanders (0-0-1)
  • Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-178)Islanders (+146)-Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (60%)

Stars vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+142 to cover). New York, the underdog, is -176.

Stars vs Islanders Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Stars vs Islanders October 12 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Stars vs Islanders Moneyline

  • The Stars vs Islanders moneyline has Dallas as a -178 favorite, while New York is a +146 underdog on the road.

