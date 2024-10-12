Stars vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 12

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Dallas Stars taking on the New York Islanders.

Stars vs Islanders Game Info

Dallas Stars (1-0) vs. New York Islanders (0-0-1)

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-178) Islanders (+146) - Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (60%)

Stars vs Islanders Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+142 to cover). New York, the underdog, is -176.

Stars vs Islanders Over/Under

The over/under for the Stars vs Islanders October 12 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Stars vs Islanders Moneyline

The Stars vs Islanders moneyline has Dallas as a -178 favorite, while New York is a +146 underdog on the road.

