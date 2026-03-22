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NHL

Stars vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Stars vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

The Dallas Stars will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in NHL action on Sunday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (43-15-11) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (31-25-14)
  • Date: Sunday, March 22, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Stars vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-150)Golden Knights (+125)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Stars win (66.1%)

Stars vs Golden Knights Puck Line

  • The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Golden Knights. The Stars are +158 to cover the spread, while the Golden Knights are -200.

Stars vs Golden Knights Over/Under

  • The Stars-Golden Knights matchup on March 22 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -134 and the under is +110.

Stars vs Golden Knights Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Stars, Vegas is the underdog at +125, and Dallas is -150 playing at home.

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