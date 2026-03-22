Stars vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

The Dallas Stars will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in NHL action on Sunday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Dallas Stars (43-15-11) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (31-25-14)

Date: Sunday, March 22, 2026

Sunday, March 22, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: NHL Network

Stars vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-150) Golden Knights (+125) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (66.1%)

Stars vs Golden Knights Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Golden Knights. The Stars are +158 to cover the spread, while the Golden Knights are -200.

Stars vs Golden Knights Over/Under

The Stars-Golden Knights matchup on March 22 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -134 and the under is +110.

Stars vs Golden Knights Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Stars, Vegas is the underdog at +125, and Dallas is -150 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!