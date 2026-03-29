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NHL

Stars vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Stars vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

In NHL action on Sunday, the Dallas Stars face the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Stars vs Flyers Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (44-18-11) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (36-24-12)
  • Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-156)Flyers (+130)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Stars win (69.9%)

Stars vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals against the Flyers. The Stars are +160 to cover the spread, while the Flyers are -200.

Stars vs Flyers Over/Under

  • Stars versus Flyers on March 29 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.

Stars vs Flyers Moneyline

  • Philadelphia is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -156 favorite despite being on the road.

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