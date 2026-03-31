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NHL

Stars vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Stars vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31

The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Boston Bruins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Stars vs Bruins Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (44-18-12) vs. Boston Bruins (42-24-8)
  • Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-125)Bruins (+104)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Stars win (54.6%)

Stars vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Bruins. The Stars are +186 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are -235.

Stars vs Bruins Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Bruins on March 31, with the over at -132 and the under at +108.

Stars vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Bruins, Dallas is the favorite at -125, and Boston is +104 playing at home.

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