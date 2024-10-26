menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 26

The Dallas Stars versus the Chicago Blackhawks is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (6-2) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (2-5-1)
  • Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-375)Blackhawks (+290)177.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (82.1%)

Stars vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (-137 to cover). Chicago, the underdog, is +114.

Stars vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • The Stars-Blackhawks game on October 26 has been given an over/under of 177.5 goals. The over is -120 and the under is -116.

Stars vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • The Stars vs Blackhawks moneyline has Dallas as a -375 favorite, while Chicago is a +290 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup