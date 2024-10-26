Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 26

The Dallas Stars versus the Chicago Blackhawks is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Blackhawks Game Info

Dallas Stars (6-2) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (2-5-1)

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-375) Blackhawks (+290) 177.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (82.1%)

Stars vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (-137 to cover). Chicago, the underdog, is +114.

Stars vs Blackhawks Over/Under

The Stars-Blackhawks game on October 26 has been given an over/under of 177.5 goals. The over is -120 and the under is -116.

Stars vs Blackhawks Moneyline

The Stars vs Blackhawks moneyline has Dallas as a -375 favorite, while Chicago is a +290 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!