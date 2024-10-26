Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 26
The Dallas Stars versus the Chicago Blackhawks is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.
Stars vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Dallas Stars (6-2) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (2-5-1)
- Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Blackhawks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-375)
|Blackhawks (+290)
|177.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Stars win (82.1%)
Stars vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (-137 to cover). Chicago, the underdog, is +114.
Stars vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- The Stars-Blackhawks game on October 26 has been given an over/under of 177.5 goals. The over is -120 and the under is -116.
Stars vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- The Stars vs Blackhawks moneyline has Dallas as a -375 favorite, while Chicago is a +290 underdog on the road.