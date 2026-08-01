NRFI Picks Today: 4 Best MLB No Run First Inning Bets for Saturday, August 1 2026

⚠️ A Note On These Picks NRFI (No Run First Inning) is its own dedicated market on FanDuel with its own price, separate from the full-game total. The four games below were selected based on starting pitcher quality and full-game total leans — the standard indicators of first-inning scoring likelihood — but confirm the actual NRFI price for each game on FanDuel before betting.

Fifteen games make up Saturday's full slate, and one of them stands out immediately. Below are the four picks that make the most sense, based on starting pitching and where the full-game total sits.

⭐ Pick #1 · Yankees @ Cubs 7:16 PM ET · Lowest Total On The Entire Slate A 6.5 Total Is Genuinely Rare Max Fried has been one of the most consistent arms in baseball this season, and this is the only game on Saturday's entire slate with a full-game total under 7 — with the under favored at -122 on top of it. This is about as clean an NRFI signal as this board gets all year. Max Fried (NYY) vs David Peterson (CHC) · Total: 6.5 (Under -122) ⭐ Pick #2 · Twins @ Mariners 4:11 PM ET Gilbert Is In Full Control Of This Number Logan Gilbert has quietly been one of the more reliable starters in the American League, and the under is favored at -118 on a 7.5 total — the second-lowest on the board. Cade Prielipp (MIN) vs Logan Gilbert (SEA) · Total: 7.5 (Under -118) Pick #3 · Rangers @ Astros 7:11 PM ET deGrom Is Still deGrom When healthy, Jacob deGrom remains one of the most dominant arms in the sport, and the under is priced at -120 here — tied for the strongest lean of any game not already in the top two. Jacob deGrom (TEX) vs Ronel Blanco (HOU) · Total: 8.5 (Under -120) Pick #4 · Red Sox @ Dodgers 9:11 PM ET Yamamoto Rounds Out A Loaded List Of Aces Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been consistently sharp this season, and this game carries one of the lowest totals on the entire board at 7.5, with the under favored. Payton Tolle (BOS) vs Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) · Total: 7.5 (Under -112)

📋 Before You Bet Confirm each game's specific NRFI price and both starting lineups on FanDuel before wagering — full-game totals and pitching matchups are strong indicators, but the NRFI market itself can move independently. ⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB NRFI Props · Saturday's Full Slate See NRFI Odds on FanDuel Now Yankees @ Cubs · Twins @ Mariners · Rangers @ Astros · Red Sox @ Dodgers

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Full-game total odds shown via FanDuel Sportsbook · Yankees @ Cubs: Total 6.5 (O +100/U -122), Max Fried vs David Peterson, 7:16 PM ET · Twins @ Mariners: Total 7.5 (O -104/U -118), Cade Prielipp vs Logan Gilbert, 4:11 PM ET · Rangers @ Astros: Total 8.5 (O -102/U -120), Jacob deGrom vs Ronel Blanco, 7:11 PM ET · Red Sox @ Dodgers: Total 7.5 (O -108/U -112), Payton Tolle vs Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 9:11 PM ET · NRFI is a separate market from the full-game total; confirm the specific NRFI price on FanDuel before betting · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER