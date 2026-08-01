5 Best Home Run Prop Bets, Picks, Predictions & Odds Today Saturday August 1 2026

⚾ ⚾ MLB · SATURDAY, AUGUST 1 · HOME RUN PROPS · ALL ODDS FANDUEL Full 15-Game Slate · All Odds FanDuel 5 Best Home Run Prop Bets, Picks, Predictions & Odds Today Saturday August 1st Ranked picks across the full slate · All odds FanDuel Listed players must be in the starting lineup for bets to stand · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook Fifteen games headline Saturday's slate. We pulled the five best home run prices directly from FanDuel's "To Hit a Home Run" market, spreading picks across different games rather than stacking one matchup. ⭐ Pick #1 · Phillies DH 7:06 PM ET · Board's Shortest Price Kyle Schwarber · Phillies DH +200 Comfortably the shortest price on Saturday's entire slate, on the road against the Orioles, well ahead of teammate Bryce Harper on the same board. Phillies @ Orioles · 7:06 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown ⭐ Pick #2 · Dodgers DH 9:11 PM ET Shohei Ohtani · Dodgers DH +240 The top-priced Dodger on the board against the Red Sox, comfortably ahead of Andy Pages and Freddie Freeman on this same market. Red Sox @ Dodgers · 9:11 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown ⭐ Pick #3 · Astros DH 7:11 PM ET · Tied For Top Price Yordan Alvarez · Astros DH +250 One of the most feared left-handed power bats in the sport, at home against the Rangers, well clear of Corey Seager on the same board. Rangers @ Astros · 7:11 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown Pick #4 · Rockies 1B 8:11 PM ET · Tied For Top Price Hunter Goodman · Rockies 1B +250 At home against the Royals, narrowly ahead of Salvador Perez and Jac Caglianone in a genuinely deep goalscorer board for this matchup. Royals @ Rockies · 8:11 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown Pick #5 · Pirates OF 6:41 PM ET Esmerlyn Valdez · Pirates OF +290 The top-priced Pirate on the road against Cincinnati, comfortably ahead of Brandon Lowe and Elly De La Cruz. Pirates @ Reds · 6:41 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown 📋 A Note On Lineup Confirmation Per FanDuel's own market rules, each listed player must be in the starting lineup for these bets to stand. Confirm official lineups closer to first pitch, since they can change. ⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER. FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB Home Run Props · Saturday's Full Slate Bet Home Run Props on FanDuel Now Schwarber +200 · Ohtani +240 · Alvarez +250 · Goodman +250 · Valdez +290 Bet Now All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Hit a Home Run: Kyle Schwarber +200 (Phillies @ Orioles, 7:06 PM ET) · Shohei Ohtani +240 (Red Sox @ Dodgers, 9:11 PM ET) · Yordan Alvarez +250 (Rangers @ Astros, 7:11 PM ET) · Hunter Goodman +250 (Royals @ Rockies, 8:11 PM ET) · Esmerlyn Valdez +290 (Pirates @ Reds, 6:41 PM ET) · Listed player must be included in the starting lineup for bets to stand · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Play the FREE Daily Dingers Game and select a player you think will hit a home run today! If your player hits a DINGER, you’ll get a Profit Boost Token tomorrow to use on ANY MLB Wager! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.