Home Run Picks Today: 3 Best MLB Home Run Predictions, Props for Saturday, August 1, 2026

Today's Top Home Run Picks at a Glance

Kyle Schwarber +200

Matt Olson +330

Corey Seager +310

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Using our MLB projections as a guide, which home run props stand out for today's MLB action? Also, you can check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Home Run Predictions Today: MLB Home Run Props, Picks

Phillies at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Kyle Schwarber +900 View more odds in Sportsbook

This is my favorite play on the board.

Kyle Schwarber has been one of baseball's premier power hitters all season, entering today's game with 33 home runs in 104 games en route to a .388 wOBA.

The Philadelphia Phillies‘ slugger gets another favorable matchup versus Shane Baz in Baltimore, where the dimensions reward left-handed power. Schwarber's combination of elite barrel rate, pull-side power and willingness to elevate the baseball makes him dangerous every time he steps into the box.

Even at short odds, Schwarber is on my HR radar.

Nationals at Braves, 7:16 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run View more odds in Sportsbook

Matt Olson finds himself in another attractive power spot.

He's facing a pitcher he's already had success against, and his profile remains one of the strongest among left-handed sluggers. Olson consistently ranks near the top of MLB in hard-hit rate and average exit velocity, making him a threat to homer whenever he gets a mistake over the plate.

Olson has torched Miles Mikolas over his career, producing two bombs and a .941 OPS in the matchup.

Mikolas has allowed 2.03 homers per nine this season, making this a great spot for Olson — as long as the rain holds off and allows this game to play.

Rangers at Astros, 7:11 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Corey Seager +900 View more odds in Sportsbook

I'll round out the card with another left-handed slugger.

Seager has appeared in only 51 games, but he's still managed 10 home runs. Nine of his 10 tanks have come with the platoon advantage, and he’s up against a RHP today.

He'll face Ronel Blanco, who can occasionally lose command and give up loud contact when forced into hitter's counts. Over a small sample of only 10 innings pitched this season, Blanco has allowed a 52.2% fly-ball rate.

Seager remains one of baseball's best fastball hitters and rarely misses mistakes in the strike zone. These odds offer solid value for a hitter with his power pedigree.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does +310 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +310 line means a $100 bet returns $310 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +310 returns $31 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 24% for +310 odds).

What happens to my FanDuel HR prop if the player doesn't start?

FanDuel's policy is that a HR prop bet will not be voided if the player records at least one at-bat — even as a pinch hitter. If they don't get any at-bat, the bet is typically voided. Always check FanDuel's official terms before placing your wager.

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What factors matter most when betting MLB home run props?

Some of the most important factors are: the hitter's recent HR rate and raw power profile, the opposing pitcher's home run rate allowed, ballpark dimensions and park factors, wind direction and game-time temperature, and batter-vs-pitcher handedness splits.

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Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.