MLB Best Bets Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets Today Saturday August 1 2026

Three picks today instead of five or ten, but each one gets the fuller treatment — the matchup context, the park factors, and the reasoning behind why the price is worth taking, not just that it's short.

1. Kyle Schwarber — Anytime Home Run — +200

Schwarber's price here isn't just the shortest on today's entire slate — it's a genuinely well-supported one when you look at the specific matchup. He's a dead-pull, left-handed power hitter, and tonight's game is on the road at Camden Yards, where the short right-field porch has been kind to exactly that profile of hitter since the ballpark's dimensions were adjusted. He's also comfortably ahead of teammate Bryce Harper on this same market, which tells you the model likes him specifically here, not just "a Phillie." Baltimore's pitching staff has had its share of rough outings against left-handed power all season, and Schwarber doesn't need a mistake pitch to punish — he's the rare hitter whose home run total holds up even in cold stretches, because his swing decisions are built around damage over contact rate. At +200, you're being asked to believe in roughly a 33% implied probability before the sportsbook's own margin, which is a very reasonable ask for a hitter this dangerous in this particular park.

2. Yankees @ Cubs — Under 6.5 — -122

A 6.5 total is a genuinely rare number to see on a modern MLB board — it's the lowest total anywhere on today's entire 15-game slate, and it isn't close. Max Fried has quietly been one of the most consistent starters in the American League all season, and his ground-ball-heavy approach is exactly the kind of profile that keeps totals from inflating even in a hitter-friendly summer environment. David Peterson, on the other side, has had his own stretches of real effectiveness for the Cubs this year, particularly against right-handed-heavy lineups like New York's. The under is already favored by the market itself at -122, which means the number has moved in this direction organically rather than needing a contrarian read — you're aligning with the board's own conviction here rather than fighting it. Wrigley Field's notorious wind-dependent scoring swings are the one wildcard worth watching, so it's worth a last check of the day's wind direction before locking this in, but the pitching matchup alone makes this the most defensible total on the entire slate.

3. Shohei Ohtani — Anytime Home Run — +240

Ohtani's price here is separated from the rest of the Dodgers' lineup by a wide margin — the next closest teammate, Andy Pages, sits nearly two full odds tiers behind him. That gap matters, because it reflects genuine roster-wide belief that he's a different class of threat than everyone else in this specific lineup tonight, not just a default "best player" price. Dodger Stadium has favorable power dimensions to the pull side for a left-handed bat with his bat speed, and Boston's pitching staff arrives on the road in the middle of a stretch where their bullpen has been leaned on heavily. Ohtani's home run totals this season have shown a real tendency to cluster — stretches of quiet at-bats followed by multi-game bursts — and the raw exit-velocity readings on his batted balls have stayed elite even during those quieter stretches, which is usually the leading indicator that a burst is close. At +240, this is priced as a clear favorite relative to the rest of this specific board, but not so short that it isn't worth the stake.

📋 Before You Bet Confirm both starting lineups on FanDuel before wagering on either home run prop above — listed players must be in the starting lineup for those bets to stand. Check the day's wind report at Wrigley Field before betting the Yankees @ Cubs total. ⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB Best Bets · Saturday's Full Slate See All Odds on FanDuel Now Schwarber HR +200 · Yankees/Cubs Under -122 · Ohtani HR +240

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Kyle Schwarber to hit a home run: +200, Phillies @ Orioles, 7:06 PM ET, listed player must be in the starting lineup for bet to stand · Yankees @ Cubs total: Over 6.5 +100 / Under 6.5 -122, Max Fried vs David Peterson, 7:16 PM ET · Shohei Ohtani to hit a home run: +240, Red Sox @ Dodgers, 9:11 PM ET, listed player must be in the starting lineup for bet to stand · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER