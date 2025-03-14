St. John's vs Marquette Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big East Tournament

The No. 1 seed St. John's Red Storm (28-4, 18-2 Big East) and the No. 5 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (23-9, 13-7 Big East) meet in the Big East tournament Friday at Madison Square Garden, tipping off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

St. John's vs. Marquette Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Location: New York City, New York

Arena: Madison Square Garden

St. John's vs. Marquette Picks and Prediction

Prediction: St. John's win (55.7%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for St. John's (-4.5) versus Marquette on Friday. The over/under is set at 141.5 points for this game.

St. John's vs. Marquette: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's has covered 19 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.

Marquette has compiled a 14-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

St. John's covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 56% of the time. That's more often than Marquette covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Red Storm own a worse record against the spread at home (10-8-0) than they do in road games (6-4-0).

The Golden Eagles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .471 (8-9-0). On the road, it is .385 (5-8-0).

St. John's is 12-9-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

Marquette is 7-14-0 against the spread in Big East play this season.

St. John's vs. Marquette: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's has been victorious in 25, or 92.6%, of the 27 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Red Storm have come away with a win 24 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -192 or shorter on the moneyline.

Marquette is 1-4 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 20% of those games).

The Golden Eagles have played as a moneyline underdog of +158 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

St. John's has an implied victory probability of 65.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. John's vs. Marquette Head-to-Head Comparison

St. John's averages 78.6 points per game (67th in college basketball) while giving up 66 per contest (35th in college basketball). It has a +404 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 12.6 points per game.

St. John's leading scorer, RJ Luis, ranks 70th in the country averaging 18.2 points per game.

Marquette's +291 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.3 points per game (89th in college basketball) while allowing 68.2 per outing (66th in college basketball).

Kam Jones' team-leading 19.2 points per game rank him 36th in the country.

The Red Storm rank 10th in the country at 36.6 rebounds per game. That's 6.2 more than the 30.4 their opponents average.

Zuby Ejiofor paces the team with 8.1 rebounds per game (58th in college basketball action).

The Golden Eagles record 30.8 rebounds per game (253rd in college basketball) while conceding 32.2 per contest to opponents. They are outrebounded by 1.4 boards per game.

David Joplin averages 5.4 rebounds per game (482nd in college basketball) to lead the Golden Eagles.

St. John's ranks 167th in college basketball with 96.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and second in college basketball defensively with 80.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Golden Eagles average 100.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (77th in college basketball), and concede 88.5 points per 100 possessions (61st in college basketball).

