Spurs vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 8

Spurs vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Sunday, December 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSW

The New Orleans Pelicans (5-19) are 5-point underdogs as they look to end an 11-game road slide when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (11-12) on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at Frost Bank Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSW. The point total is 225 in the matchup.

Spurs vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -5 225 -210 +172

Spurs vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (54.2%)

Spurs vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread 11 times this season (11-12-0).

Against the spread, the Pelicans are 8-16-0 this year.

Games involving the Spurs have hit the over 12 times out of 24 chances this season.

Pelicans games this year have gone over the total in 12 of 24 opportunities (50%).

San Antonio has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered seven times in 14 opportunities at home, and it has covered four times in nine opportunities in away games.

In terms of over/unders, the Spurs hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total seven times in 14 opportunities this season (50%). In away games, they have hit the over five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

New Orleans has performed better against the spread at home (6-6-0) than on the road (2-10-0) this year.

Pelicans games have gone above the over/under more often at home (seven times out of 12) than away (five of 12) this year.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 23.5 points, 10.4 boards and 3.8 assists.

Chris Paul is averaging 10.4 points, 3.9 boards and 8.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Julian Champagnie's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 12.9 points, 1.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

Stephon Castle is averaging 11.7 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

Pelicans Leaders

Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Pelicans.

Yves Missi's numbers on the season are 9 points, 7.9 boards and 1.3 assists per game. He is draining 55% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl gets the Pelicans 7.2 points, 5.1 boards and 1.2 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Per game, CJ McCollum gives the Pelicans 20.5 points, 3.8 boards and 3.8 assists, plus 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Javonte Green gets the Pelicans 6.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

