Spurs vs. Lakers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 27

Spurs vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: SportsNet LA and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (10-8) host the Los Angeles Lakers (10-7) after winning three straight home games. The Lakers are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5.

Spurs vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -2.5 226.5 -138 +118

Spurs vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (59.1%)

Spurs vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread this season.

The Spurs have played 18 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

This season, nine of the Lakers' games have gone over the point total out of 18 chances.

Spurs games this year have gone over the point total nine times in 18 opportunities (50%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has played better when playing at home, covering five times in nine home games, and three times in eight road games.

The Lakers have eclipsed the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in five of nine home matchups (55.6%). On the road, they have hit the over in four of eight games (50%).

This season, San Antonio is 7-4-0 at home against the spread (.636 winning percentage). Away, it is 3-4-0 ATS (.429).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Spurs' games have finished above the over/under at home (45.5%, five of 11) compared to on the road (57.1%, four of seven).

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis is averaging 29.8 points, 2.9 assists and 11.4 rebounds.

LeBron James averages 23.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 41.2% from downtown, with 2.4 made treys per game.

Austin Reaves averages 17.3 points, 3.5 boards and 5.1 assists, shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.5% from downtown, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 11.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Dalton Knecht is averaging 11.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 23.6 points, 10 boards and 3.2 assists for the Spurs.

The Spurs are receiving 10.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game from Chris Paul.

Per game, Julian Champagnie gets the Spurs 11.2 points, 5.1 boards and 1.7 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Keldon Johnson averages 12.4 points, 5.6 boards and 1.7 assists. He is draining 43.8% of his shots from the field and 28.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

Per game, Stephon Castle provides the Spurs 11.6 points, 2.7 boards and 3.7 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

