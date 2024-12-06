Spurs vs. Kings NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 6

Spurs vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Friday, December 6, 2024

Friday, December 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSSW

The Sacramento Kings (10-13) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (11-11) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, December 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and FDSSW. The matchup has an over/under set at 227 points.

Spurs vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -3.5 227 -198 +166

Spurs vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (62.4%)

Spurs vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings are 8-14-1 against the spread this season.

The Spurs have 11 wins against the spread in 22 games this year.

Games involving the Kings have hit the over 12 times out of 22 chances this season.

The Spurs have gone over the point total 50% of the time this year (11 of 22 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Sacramento has fared worse at home, covering three times in 12 home games, and five times in 11 road games.

The Kings have hit the over on the total in seven of 12 home games (58.3%), compared to five of 11 road games (45.5%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, San Antonio has a better winning percentage at home (.538, 7-6-0 record) than on the road (.444, 4-5-0).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Spurs' games have finished above the over/under at home (46.2%, six of 13) than away (55.6%, five of nine).

Kings Leaders

De'Aaron Fox averages 26.8 points, 5.1 boards and 5.8 assists, shooting 48.5% from the field and 33.8% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Domantas Sabonis averages 20.8 points, 12.6 boards and 6.3 assists, shooting 62.5% from the floor (fourth in NBA) and 41.5% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 22.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 49.7% from the floor.

Keegan Murray is averaging 12.2 points, 7.9 boards and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Malik Monk is averaging 15.9 points, 4.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 23.5 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is also draining 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 triples.

Chris Paul averages 10.4 points, 3.7 boards and 8.3 assists. He is also making 43% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Julian Champagnie's numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 5.2 boards and 1.6 assists per game. He is making 43.1% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 treys.

The Spurs are getting 12.8 points, 5.5 boards and 1.6 assists per game from Keldon Johnson.

The Spurs are getting 11.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Stephon Castle.

