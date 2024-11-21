Spurs vs. Jazz NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 21

Spurs vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024

Thursday, November 21, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: KJZZ and FDSSW

The Utah Jazz (3-11) are just 3-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they take on the San Antonio Spurs (7-8) on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on KJZZ and FDSSW. The matchup has a point total of 223.5.

Spurs vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -3 223.5 -154 +130

Spurs vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (60.2%)

Spurs vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread seven times this season (7-8-0).

The Jazz have played 14 games, with six wins against the spread.

Games involving the Spurs have hit the over seven times out of 14 chances this season.

Jazz games this season have hit the over on six of 14 set point totals (42.9%).

San Antonio has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (5-4-0) than it has in road games (2-4-0).

The Spurs have gone over the total less often at home, hitting the over in four of nine home matchups (44.4%). In road games, they have hit the over in three of six games (50%).

This year, Utah is 1-4-1 at home against the spread (.167 winning percentage). On the road, it is 5-3-0 ATS (.625).

Jazz games have gone above the over/under less often at home (two times out of six) than away (four of eight) this year.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 22.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Chris Paul's numbers on the season are 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game, shooting 46.7% from the field and 39.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Keldon Johnson averages 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Julian Champagnie averages 10.9 points, 5.4 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 43.7% from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made treys per game.

Stephon Castle is averaging 9.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Jazz Leaders

John Collins is averaging 17.6 points, 7.9 boards and 2.6 assists for the Jazz.

Per game, Keyonte George gets the Jazz 14.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Collin Sexton averages 15.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is sinking 45.6% of his shots from the field and 44.4% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

Per game, Lauri Markkanen gets the Jazz 18 points, 6.5 boards and 2.3 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0 blocks.

The Jazz get 15.9 points per game from Jordan Clarkson, plus 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

