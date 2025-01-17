Spurs vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 17
Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Friday, January 17, 2025
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN, FDSSW, and FDSSE
Southwest Division foes meet when the Memphis Grizzlies (26-15) visit the San Antonio Spurs (19-20) at Frost Bank Center, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, January 17, 2025. The Spurs are 2-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season. The over/under in the matchup is set at 239.
Spurs vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Grizzlies
|-2
|239
|-136
|+116
Spurs vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Grizzlies win (59.3%)
Spurs vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends
- The Grizzlies are 28-12-1 against the spread this season.
- The Spurs have 20 wins against the spread in 39 games this season.
- Games involving the Grizzlies have hit the over 27 times out of 39 chances this season.
- Spurs games this year have hit the over on 19 of 39 set point totals (48.7%).
- Memphis has done a better job covering the spread at home (14-6-0) than it has in road affairs (14-6-1).
- The Grizzlies have eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (55%) than road games (76.2%).
- In 2024-25 against the spread, San Antonio has a lower winning percentage at home (.476, 10-11-0 record) than away (.556, 10-8-0).
- Spurs games have finished above the over/under less often at home (10 times out of 21) than away (nine of 18) this year.
Grizzlies Leaders
- Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers on the season are 22.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 49.3% from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.
- Desmond Bane averages 17.2 points, 5.6 boards and 4.9 assists.
- Santi Aldama averages 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
- Scotty Pippen Jr. averages 10.2 points, 3.4 boards and 4.7 assists, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 37.7% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per game.
- Ja Morant is averaging 21.4 points, 4.3 boards and 7.5 assists.
Spurs Leaders
- Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 24.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He is also sinking 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.2 triples.
- Chris Paul's numbers on the season are 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per contest. He is making 42% of his shots from the field and 36% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.
- Julian Champagnie averages 11.7 points, 4.5 boards and 1.3 assists. He is making 42.4% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per game.
- Keldon Johnson's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is making 45.9% of his shots from the field and 28.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.
- Stephon Castle averages 11.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He is sinking 39.5% of his shots from the floor and 25.2% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.
