Spurs vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 17

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, January 17, 2025

Friday, January 17, 2025 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: ESPN, FDSSW, and FDSSE

Southwest Division foes meet when the Memphis Grizzlies (26-15) visit the San Antonio Spurs (19-20) at Frost Bank Center, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, January 17, 2025. The Spurs are 2-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season. The over/under in the matchup is set at 239.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -2 239 -136 +116

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (59.3%)

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are 28-12-1 against the spread this season.

The Spurs have 20 wins against the spread in 39 games this season.

Games involving the Grizzlies have hit the over 27 times out of 39 chances this season.

Spurs games this year have hit the over on 19 of 39 set point totals (48.7%).

Memphis has done a better job covering the spread at home (14-6-0) than it has in road affairs (14-6-1).

The Grizzlies have eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (55%) than road games (76.2%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, San Antonio has a lower winning percentage at home (.476, 10-11-0 record) than away (.556, 10-8-0).

Spurs games have finished above the over/under less often at home (10 times out of 21) than away (nine of 18) this year.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers on the season are 22.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 49.3% from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Desmond Bane averages 17.2 points, 5.6 boards and 4.9 assists.

Santi Aldama averages 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Scotty Pippen Jr. averages 10.2 points, 3.4 boards and 4.7 assists, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 37.7% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per game.

Ja Morant is averaging 21.4 points, 4.3 boards and 7.5 assists.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 24.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He is also sinking 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.2 triples.

Chris Paul's numbers on the season are 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per contest. He is making 42% of his shots from the field and 36% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

Julian Champagnie averages 11.7 points, 4.5 boards and 1.3 assists. He is making 42.4% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per game.

Keldon Johnson's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is making 45.9% of his shots from the field and 28.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

Stephon Castle averages 11.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He is sinking 39.5% of his shots from the floor and 25.2% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.

