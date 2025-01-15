Spurs vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 15

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: FDSSW and FDSSE

Southwest Division opponents meet when the Memphis Grizzlies (25-15) visit the San Antonio Spurs (19-19) at Frost Bank Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. The Spurs are 3.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The over/under is 237 in the matchup.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -3.5 237 -162 +136

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (58.5%)

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have covered the spread 27 times in 40 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Spurs are 20-18-0 this season.

Games involving the Grizzlies have hit the over 26 times out of 38 chances this season.

Spurs games this season have eclipsed the over/under 47.4% of the time (18 out of 38 games with a set point total).

Memphis owns a better record against the spread at home (14-6-0) than it does in away games (13-6-1).

The Grizzlies have gone over the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 11 of 20 home matchups (55%). On the road, they have hit the over in 15 of 20 games (75%).

This year, San Antonio is 10-10-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, it is 10-8-0 ATS (.556).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Spurs' games have finished above the over/under at home (45%, nine of 20) compared to on the road (50%, nine of 18).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers on the season are 22.8 points, 6.4 boards and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 49.8% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Desmond Bane's numbers on the season are 17.1 points, 5.7 boards and 5 assists per game, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Santi Aldama is averaging 12.7 points, 7 boards and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Scotty Pippen Jr. averages 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists, shooting 47.4% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ja Morant averages 21.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 31% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 25.1 points, 10.7 boards and 3.8 assists per contest. He is also draining 48.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.2 triples.

The Spurs get 9.7 points per game from Chris Paul, plus 4.3 rebounds and 8.4 assists.

The Spurs are receiving 11.7 points, 4.5 boards and 1.2 assists per game from Julian Champagnie.

The Spurs get 12.4 points per game from Keldon Johnson, plus 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Per game, Stephon Castle provides the Spurs 11 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

