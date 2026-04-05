Spurs vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6

Spurs vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, April 6, 2026

Monday, April 6, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (59-19) are 8.5-point favorites as they look to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (43-35) on Monday, April 6, 2026 at Frost Bank Center. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBCS-PH and FDSSW. The over/under is 234.5 in the matchup.

Spurs vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -8.5 234.5 -355 +285

Spurs vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (79.6%)

Spurs vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread 40 times in 77 games with a set spread.

The 76ers have 39 wins against the spread in 78 games this season.

Games involving the Spurs have hit the over 34 times this season.

The 76ers have eclipsed the over/under 51.3% of the time this year (40 of 78 games with a set point total).

San Antonio owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (16-16-3) than it does in road games (24-17-1).

The Spurs have hit the over on the over/under in 16 of 36 home games (44.4%), compared to 18 of 42 road games (42.9%).

Against the spread, Philadelphia has had better results on the road (22-15-1) than at home (17-22-1).

Looking at the over/under, 76ers games have gone over less frequently at home (19 of 40, 47.5%) than away (21 of 38, 55.3%).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 24.9 points, 11.6 boards and 3.1 assists.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 18.5 points, 6.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Stephon Castle averages 16.7 points, 5.2 boards and 7.3 assists.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.3 points, 1.5 assists and 5.8 boards.

Keldon Johnson averages 13 points, 5.3 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 52.5% from the floor and 37.3% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 28.6 points, 4.1 boards and 6.7 assists for the 76ers.

The 76ers are receiving 16.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from VJ Edgecombe.

Per game, Quentin Grimes provides the 76ers 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The 76ers are receiving 26.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Joel Embiid.

Dominick Barlow's numbers on the season are 7.9 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists per game. He is draining 54.4% of his shots from the field.

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