Sports Betting Podcast: Best Bets for Thursday's Men's College Basketball Tournament Games

The first round of the 2025 Men's College Basketball Tournament tips off on Thursday. Which bets and player props stand out at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel Research's Riley Thomas joins Jim Sannes to preview the action, discussing his read on each region and which bets he likes for the day.

To ensure you get every episode of Covering the Spread right as it is posted, make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can also download our FREE college basketball printable bracket.

Get one Bet Back Token to use on any wager on any college basketball games taking place from March 17th through March 23rd, 2025. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for Thursday's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.