NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 9

The NBA Playoff lineup today, which includes the Cleveland Cavaliers taking on the Indiana Pacers, is not one to miss.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (54.66% win probability)

Cavaliers (54.66% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-2.5)

Cavaliers (-2.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -152, Pacers +128

Cavaliers -152, Pacers +128 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (51.79% win probability)

Thunder (51.79% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-5)

Thunder (-5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Thunder -215, Nuggets +180

Thunder -215, Nuggets +180 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

