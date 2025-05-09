FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Triple Crown iconTriple Crown

Explore Triple Crown

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 9

The NBA Playoff lineup today, which includes the Cleveland Cavaliers taking on the Indiana Pacers, is not one to miss.

Read our betting preview below for analysis of all the big games in the NBA today.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (54.66% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-2.5)
  • Total: 226.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -152, Pacers +128
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (51.79% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-5)
  • Total: 233.5
  • Moneyline: Thunder -215, Nuggets +180
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup