Spain vs Belgium Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup Quarterfinal

⭐
🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · QUARTERFINAL · UPDATED ODDS · TODAY · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Today, Friday July 10 · 3:00 PM ET · SoFi Stadium · Inglewood, CA · FOX
Spain vs Belgium: Updated Prediction & Best Bets
Vanaken confirmed over Raskin · Latest FanDuel odds
ESP -355 To Advance · Oyarzabal Anytime +120 · De Ketelaere Ahead Of Lukaku
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ UPDATED: HANS VANAKEN NOW CONFIRMED AS THE LIKELY CHOICE OVER NICOLAS RASKIN ALONGSIDE TIELEMANS IN BELGIUM'S DOUBLE PIVOT · DE KETELAERE STAYS AHEAD OF LUKAKU DESPITE LUKAKU SCORING OFF THE BENCH IN 3 STRAIGHT GAMES · ZENO DEBAST STILL HASN'T FEATURED THIS TOURNAMENT, BELGIUM'S BACK FOUR UNCHANGED · SPAIN CONFIRMED UNCHANGED FROM THE PORTUGAL WIN · YAMAL HAS JUST 1 GOAL IN 5 GAMES THIS TOURNAMENT, "PLAYING CATCH-UP" WITH OYARZABAL'S 4 · SPAIN NOW -355 TO ADVANCE (WAS -325)
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Quarterfinal · Today · 3:00 PM ET · SoFi Stadium Inglewood · FOX
🇪🇸 Spain
vs 🇧🇪 Belgium
Spain: 0 Goals Conceded, 5 Matches
Belgium: 13 Goals, Last 5 Matches
FD Moneyline (90 min)
ESP -170
BEL +490 · Draw +300
To Qualify (reg+ET+pens)
ESP -355 · BEL +270
FD ODDS:
BTTS Yes -136
O2.5 -138
U1.5 -430
O3.5 +194
✅
Updated Today: Belgium's Midfield Settled, Yamal's Quiet Tournament
Multiple independent previews now converge on Hans Vanaken partnering Youri Tielemans in Belgium's double pivot, with Nicolas Raskin dropping to the bench. Charles De Ketelaere keeps his place up top ahead of Romelu Lukaku despite Lukaku scoring off the bench in three consecutive matches. Zeno Debast still hasn't featured this tournament with a leg injury, so Belgium's back four stays unchanged. On Spain's side, worth knowing: Lamine Yamal has just 1 goal in 5 games this tournament after coming in off a hamstring injury — genuinely modest by his own standards, and a step behind Mikel Oyarzabal's team-leading 4 goals. Dani Olmo said Yamal is "growing into" the tournament.
📋 Predicted Lineups
🇪🇸 Spain · 4-3-3
GK
Unai Simón
DEF
Pedro Porro · Pau Cubarsí · Aymeric Laporte · Marc Cucurella
MID
Rodri · Pedri · Dani Olmo
ATT
Lamine Yamal ⚠️ · Mikel Oyarzabal ⭐ · Alex Baena
Fully unchanged from the win over Portugal · Mikel Merino a proven impact sub
🇧🇪 Belgium · 4-2-3-1
GK
Thibaut Courtois
DEF
Timothy Castagne · Nathan Ngoy · Brandon Mechele · Maxim De Cuyper
MID
Hans Vanaken ✅ (over Raskin) · Youri Tielemans
ATT
Jérémy Doku/Lukebakio ⚠️ · Kevin De Bruyne ✅ · Leandro Trossard
LONE ST
Charles De Ketelaere ✅ (ahead of Lukaku)
Debast still out · Doku vs Lukebakio genuinely unresolved
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play
Spain To Advance
Shortened further since our last look, with a settled lineup and Belgium's midfield still adjusting to life without Onana · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties
⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite
Mikel Oyarzabal — Anytime Goalscorer
Spain's leading scorer with 4 tournament goals, and clearly the more in-form of Spain's two top attackers right now — Yamal has just 1 goal in 5 games this tournament
⭐ Best Bet #3 · Belgium's Attack Is Genuinely Dangerous
Both Teams to Score — Yes
Unchanged at -136 — Belgium has scored 13 goals across their last 5 matches, and De Bruyne's return adds another route to breaking Spain's clean sheet
⭐ Best Bet #4 · A Genuine Heavyweight Clash
Over 2.5 Total Goals
Slightly more favored than before — Belgium's attacking depth (De Ketelaere, De Bruyne, Trossard, Lukaku off the bench) should test Spain's defense repeatedly
⭐ Best Bet #5 · Consistent With BTTS & Over 2.5
Correct Score — Spain 2-1
The only price near the top of the grid that's consistent with both Both Teams to Score Yes and Over 2.5 simultaneously
🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel
Spain to advance + Both Teams to Score Yes + Mikel Oyarzabal anytime goal
Builds on Spain's strengthened favorite status, Belgium's genuine attacking quality even against elite defenses, and Oyarzabal's status as the tournament's most consistent finisher on the Spanish side. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
🏆 Our Prediction · Spain vs Belgium · World Cup QF · Today
Spain 2–1 Belgium
Oyarzabal continues his strong tournament, Baena or Olmo chip in, and Spain's control ultimately tells — but De Bruyne and De Ketelaere ensure Belgium finally breaches this remarkable Spanish defense along the way.
Nothing in today's update changes our core read — Spain's settled lineup and superior overall control give them the edge, and with Yamal still finding his top form, Oyarzabal remains the clearer source of Spanish goals. Belgium's genuine attacking talent, now fully assembled with De Bruyne and Vanaken confirmed, keeps this from being a formality.
Bet Now
FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Spain vs Belgium · Today · 3PM ET · FOX
Bet Spain vs Belgium on FanDuel
Oyarzabal anytime +120 · BTTS Yes -136 · Spain to advance -355
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated today · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Spain -170 / Draw +300 / Belgium +490 · 2 Up Early Payout: Spain -180 / Draw +300 / Belgium +430 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Spain -355 / Belgium +270 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Oyarzabal +120, Yamal +145, Ferran Torres +170, N.Williams +210, Merino +250, Olmo +260, Lukaku +280, Baena +280 · To Score or Assist: Yamal -150, Oyarzabal -130, Ferran Torres -110, N.Williams -105, Merino +130 · Player 1+ SOT: Yamal -500, Oyarzabal -425, Ferran Torres -340, N.Williams -250, Merino -210 · First Goalscorer: Oyarzabal +390, Yamal +480, Ferran Torres +550, N.Williams +650, Merino +750, No Goalscorer +1400 · Correct Score: Spain 1-0 +650, Draw 0-0 +1300, Belgium 0-1 +1600, Spain 2-0 +750, Draw 1-1 +650, Belgium 0-2 +3300, Spain 2-1 +700, Draw 2-2 +1400, Belgium 1-2 +1600, Spain 3-0 +1200 · BTTS Yes -136 / No +108 · O/U 1.5: -430 / +320 · O/U 2.5: -138 / +112 · O/U 3.5: +194 / -245 · Hans Vanaken confirmed favored over Nicolas Raskin in Belgium's double pivot · Charles De Ketelaere confirmed ahead of Romelu Lukaku up top · Zeno Debast still out for Belgium · Lamine Yamal has 1 goal in 5 games this tournament · SoFi Stadium, Inglewood CA · Today, Friday July 10, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces France/Morocco winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER