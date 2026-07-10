Spain vs Belgium Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup Quarterfinal

Spain vs Belgium: Updated Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today | World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal ⭐ 🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · QUARTERFINAL · UPDATED ODDS · TODAY · ALL ODDS FANDUEL Today, Friday July 10 · 3:00 PM ET · SoFi Stadium · Inglewood, CA · FOX Spain vs Belgium: Updated Prediction & Best Bets Vanaken confirmed over Raskin · Latest FanDuel odds ESP -355 To Advance · Oyarzabal Anytime +120 · De Ketelaere Ahead Of Lukaku Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook ⚡ UPDATED: HANS VANAKEN NOW CONFIRMED AS THE LIKELY CHOICE OVER NICOLAS RASKIN ALONGSIDE TIELEMANS IN BELGIUM'S DOUBLE PIVOT · DE KETELAERE STAYS AHEAD OF LUKAKU DESPITE LUKAKU SCORING OFF THE BENCH IN 3 STRAIGHT GAMES · ZENO DEBAST STILL HASN'T FEATURED THIS TOURNAMENT, BELGIUM'S BACK FOUR UNCHANGED · SPAIN CONFIRMED UNCHANGED FROM THE PORTUGAL WIN · YAMAL HAS JUST 1 GOAL IN 5 GAMES THIS TOURNAMENT, "PLAYING CATCH-UP" WITH OYARZABAL'S 4 · SPAIN NOW -355 TO ADVANCE (WAS -325) FIFA World Cup 2026 · Quarterfinal · Today · 3:00 PM ET · SoFi Stadium Inglewood · FOX 🇪🇸 Spain vs 🇧🇪 Belgium Spain: 0 Goals Conceded, 5 Matches Belgium: 13 Goals, Last 5 Matches FD Moneyline (90 min) ESP -170 BEL +490 · Draw +300 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) ESP -355 · BEL +270 FD ODDS: BTTS Yes -136 O2.5 -138 U1.5 -430 O3.5 +194 ✅ Updated Today: Belgium's Midfield Settled, Yamal's Quiet Tournament Multiple independent previews now converge on Hans Vanaken partnering Youri Tielemans in Belgium's double pivot, with Nicolas Raskin dropping to the bench. Charles De Ketelaere keeps his place up top ahead of Romelu Lukaku despite Lukaku scoring off the bench in three consecutive matches. Zeno Debast still hasn't featured this tournament with a leg injury, so Belgium's back four stays unchanged. On Spain's side, worth knowing: Lamine Yamal has just 1 goal in 5 games this tournament after coming in off a hamstring injury — genuinely modest by his own standards, and a step behind Mikel Oyarzabal's team-leading 4 goals. Dani Olmo said Yamal is "growing into" the tournament. 📋 Predicted Lineups 🇪🇸 Spain · 4-3-3 GK Unai Simón DEF Pedro Porro · Pau Cubarsí · Aymeric Laporte · Marc Cucurella MID Rodri · Pedri · Dani Olmo ATT Lamine Yamal ⚠️ · Mikel Oyarzabal ⭐ · Alex Baena Fully unchanged from the win over Portugal · Mikel Merino a proven impact sub 🇧🇪 Belgium · 4-2-3-1 GK Thibaut Courtois DEF Timothy Castagne · Nathan Ngoy · Brandon Mechele · Maxim De Cuyper MID Hans Vanaken ✅ (over Raskin) · Youri Tielemans ATT Jérémy Doku/Lukebakio ⚠️ · Kevin De Bruyne ✅ · Leandro Trossard LONE ST Charles De Ketelaere ✅ (ahead of Lukaku) Debast still out · Doku vs Lukebakio genuinely unresolved ⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel ⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play Spain To Advance Shortened further since our last look, with a settled lineup and Belgium's midfield still adjusting to life without Onana · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties -355 $35.50→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite Mikel Oyarzabal — Anytime Goalscorer Spain's leading scorer with 4 tournament goals, and clearly the more in-form of Spain's two top attackers right now — Yamal has just 1 goal in 5 games this tournament +120 $10→$22 ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Belgium's Attack Is Genuinely Dangerous Both Teams to Score — Yes Unchanged at -136 — Belgium has scored 13 goals across their last 5 matches, and De Bruyne's return adds another route to breaking Spain's clean sheet -136 $13.60→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #4 · A Genuine Heavyweight Clash Over 2.5 Total Goals Slightly more favored than before — Belgium's attacking depth (De Ketelaere, De Bruyne, Trossard, Lukaku off the bench) should test Spain's defense repeatedly -138 $13.80→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #5 · Consistent With BTTS & Over 2.5 Correct Score — Spain 2-1 The only price near the top of the grid that's consistent with both Both Teams to Score Yes and Over 2.5 simultaneously +700 $10→$80 🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel Spain to advance + Both Teams to Score Yes + Mikel Oyarzabal anytime goal Builds on Spain's strengthened favorite status, Belgium's genuine attacking quality even against elite defenses, and Oyarzabal's status as the tournament's most consistent finisher on the Spanish side. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER. 🏆 Our Prediction · Spain vs Belgium · World Cup QF · Today Spain 2–1 Belgium Oyarzabal continues his strong tournament, Baena or Olmo chip in, and Spain's control ultimately tells — but De Bruyne and De Ketelaere ensure Belgium finally breaches this remarkable Spanish defense along the way. Confidence MEDIUM Nothing in today's update changes our core read — Spain's settled lineup and superior overall control give them the edge, and with Yamal still finding his top form, Oyarzabal remains the clearer source of Spanish goals. Belgium's genuine attacking talent, now fully assembled with De Bruyne and Vanaken confirmed, keeps this from being a formality. FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Spain vs Belgium · Today · 3PM ET · FOX Bet Spain vs Belgium on FanDuel Oyarzabal anytime +120 · BTTS Yes -136 · Spain to advance -355 Bet Now All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated today · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Spain -170 / Draw +300 / Belgium +490 · 2 Up Early Payout: Spain -180 / Draw +300 / Belgium +430 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Spain -355 / Belgium +270 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Oyarzabal +120, Yamal +145, Ferran Torres +170, N.Williams +210, Merino +250, Olmo +260, Lukaku +280, Baena +280 · To Score or Assist: Yamal -150, Oyarzabal -130, Ferran Torres -110, N.Williams -105, Merino +130 · Player 1+ SOT: Yamal -500, Oyarzabal -425, Ferran Torres -340, N.Williams -250, Merino -210 · First Goalscorer: Oyarzabal +390, Yamal +480, Ferran Torres +550, N.Williams +650, Merino +750, No Goalscorer +1400 · Correct Score: Spain 1-0 +650, Draw 0-0 +1300, Belgium 0-1 +1600, Spain 2-0 +750, Draw 1-1 +650, Belgium 0-2 +3300, Spain 2-1 +700, Draw 2-2 +1400, Belgium 1-2 +1600, Spain 3-0 +1200 · BTTS Yes -136 / No +108 · O/U 1.5: -430 / +320 · O/U 2.5: -138 / +112 · O/U 3.5: +194 / -245 · Hans Vanaken confirmed favored over Nicolas Raskin in Belgium's double pivot · Charles De Ketelaere confirmed ahead of Romelu Lukaku up top · Zeno Debast still out for Belgium · Lamine Yamal has 1 goal in 5 games this tournament · SoFi Stadium, Inglewood CA · Today, Friday July 10, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces France/Morocco winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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