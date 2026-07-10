MLB Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Friday, July 10, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Cubs vs. Reds, 7:11 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Sal Stewart -145 View more odds in Sportsbook

Sal Stewart flashed late last year, and he’s thriving in his first full season.

Stewart has a .350 wOBA with a 42.9% hard-hit rate. He’s been especially good against southpaws, posting a .380 wOBA and 54.0% hard-hit rate in the split, and that will come in handy today versus Shota Imanaga.

The Chicago Cubs‘ lefty is a good hurler, but he’s allowing a 44.9% fly-ball rate. That’s led to righties tagging him for 1.73 jacks per nine. He’s in a rut of late, too, pitching to a 5.07 FIP across his past three outings.

At his hitter-friendly park and in his preferred split, Stewart to notch at least two H/R/RBI is my favorite player prop today.

Guardians vs. Marlins, 7:11 p.m. ET

Sandy Alcantara - Strikeouts Sandy Alcantara Over Jul 10 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Jose Ramirez-less Cleveland Guardians are really struggling offensively, and that pushes me toward this Sandy Alcantara prop.

Over the last 30 days, the Guards have the third-worst wOBA (.289) and highest K rate (27.2%).

Alcantara isn’t always a big swing-and-miss guy, but he should be able to pitch deep enough into this game to rack up at least six punchouts. Alcantara has completed at least 5.2 innings in seven straight starts, fanning at least six in four of his last six starts. He’s also thrown at least 102 pitches in four of his previous five appearances, so the leash will be long if he’s having success.

In a soft matchup against one of the game’s worst offenses, Alcantara can fan at least six today.

Astros vs. Rangers, 8:06 p.m. ET

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Yordan Alvarez +115 View more odds in Sportsbook

Yordan Alvarez is having a monster season, and he can cook today versus Cal Quantrill.

A veteran RHP, Quantrill owns a 4.82 SIERA and 16.4% K rate since the start of last season. He’s also allowed 1.54 homers per nine in that span. Lefty bats have an eye-popping 56.3% fly-ball rate against him this year.

Alvarez can take advantage. He’s got 29 dingers and a .469 expected wOBA — truly laughable numbers. Against right-handed pitchers, Yordan has mashed his way to a .451 wOBA, 53.4% hard-hit rate and 50.8% fly-ball rate.

On a night when the Houston Astros are even money to go over 4.5 runs, Alvarez should be in a nice spot for RBI chances.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.