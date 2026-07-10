Spain vs Belgium Best Bets & Prop Bet Guide Today World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal
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Spain vs Belgium: Best Bets & Prop Bet Guide
How each market works · Our top picks · All odds FanDuel
This guide walks through every major FanDuel market for today's marquee quarterfinal, explains how each one settles, and highlights our top picks along the way. Multiple outlets have called this the most evenly matched tie of the round — Spain's historic defensive record meets a Belgium attack that's found real form at the perfect time.
1️⃣ Moneyline & To Qualify — Who Wins?
How it works: The 3-way moneyline covers only the result after 90 minutes plus stoppage time. "To Qualify" covers who advances across regulation, extra time, and penalties if needed, which is why its odds don't need a draw option.
Backed by an unbeaten, zero-goals-conceded tournament run and a fully settled lineup, against a Belgium side still adjusting to life without Onana in midfield.
2️⃣ Anytime & First Goalscorer — Who Scores?
How it works: Anytime Goalscorer pays out if your player scores at any point during 90 minutes plus stoppage time. First Goalscorer is a single-winner market — only whoever scores the match's opening goal cashes, which is why the payouts are considerably bigger for the same names.
The board's outright favorite, leading Spain with 4 tournament goals and clearly the more in-form of Spain's two top attackers right now — Yamal has just 1 goal in 5 games this tournament after coming in off a hamstring injury.
Lukaku's +280 anytime price is shorter than confirmed starter De Ketelaere's +430, reflecting his scoring streak off the bench in three straight games — a genuine longshot angle if you want secondary Belgium exposure.
3️⃣ Both Teams to Score & Totals — How Many Goals?
How it works: Both Teams to Score asks a simple yes/no question — does each side find the net at least once during the 90 minutes? Over/Under totals set a combined goals line for you to bet above or below.
Belgium has scored 13 goals across their last 5 matches, and with De Bruyne confirmed returning, they carry enough proven quality to test even Spain's remarkable zero-goals-conceded record.
4️⃣ Correct Score — The Big-Payout Market
How it works: You're picking the exact final score after 90 minutes plus stoppage time. This offers the biggest payouts of any market here, but also the lowest hit rate — treat it as a smaller stake even on your best-supported pick.
Just off the board's shortest price, but the only correct score near the top of the grid consistent with both Both Teams to Score Yes and Over 2.5 simultaneously.
📋 Full Goalscorer Reference Board
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Spain -170 / Draw +300 / Belgium +490 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Spain -355 / Belgium +270 · Anytime Goalscorer: Oyarzabal +120, Yamal +145, Ferran Torres +170, N.Williams +210, Merino +250, Olmo +260, Lukaku +280, Baena +280, Fabian Ruiz +410, De Ketelaere +430, De Bruyne +450, Lukebakio +500, Trossard +500, Doku +550 · First Goalscorer: Oyarzabal +390, Yamal +480, Ferran Torres +550, N.Williams +650, Merino +750, No Goalscorer +1400 · Correct Score: Spain 1-0 +650, Draw 0-0 +1300, Belgium 0-1 +1600, Spain 2-0 +750, Draw 1-1 +650, Belgium 0-2 +3300, Spain 2-1 +700, Draw 2-2 +1400, Belgium 1-2 +1600 · BTTS Yes -136 / No +108 · O/U 1.5: -430 / +320 · O/U 2.5: -138 / +112 · O/U 3.5: +194 / -245 · Amadou Onana out for the tournament with a torn ACL · Kevin De Bruyne confirmed returning for Belgium · Lamine Yamal has 1 goal in 5 games this tournament · SoFi Stadium, Inglewood CA · Today, Friday July 10, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces France/Morocco winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Best bets and prop bet plays for today’s Spain vs Belgium World Cup match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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