Spain vs Belgium Best Bets & Prop Bet Guide Today World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal

How each market works · Our top picks · All odds FanDuel

⚡ SPAIN UNBEATEN, ZERO GOALS CONCEDED IN 5 MATCHES · BELGIUM HAS SCORED 13 GOALS ACROSS THEIR LAST 5 · KEVIN DE BRUYNE CONFIRMED RETURNING · AMADOU ONANA OUT FOR THE TOURNAMENT WITH A TORN ACL · KICKOFF 3PM ET TODAY

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇪🇸 Spain vs Belgium 🇧🇪 · 3PM ET · SoFi Stadium · FOX Spain's first quarterfinal since 2010, when they won it all → SF vs FRA/MAR

This guide walks through every major FanDuel market for today's marquee quarterfinal, explains how each one settles, and highlights our top picks along the way. Multiple outlets have called this the most evenly matched tie of the round — Spain's historic defensive record meets a Belgium attack that's found real form at the perfect time.

1️⃣ Moneyline & To Qualify — Who Wins?

How it works: The 3-way moneyline covers only the result after 90 minutes plus stoppage time. "To Qualify" covers who advances across regulation, extra time, and penalties if needed, which is why its odds don't need a draw option. 3-Way Moneyline (90 min) ESP -170 / Draw +300 / BEL +490 To Qualify (reg + ET + pens) ESP -355 / BEL +270

✅ Our Pick: Spain To Qualify (-355) Backed by an unbeaten, zero-goals-conceded tournament run and a fully settled lineup, against a Belgium side still adjusting to life without Onana in midfield.

2️⃣ Anytime & First Goalscorer — Who Scores?

How it works: Anytime Goalscorer pays out if your player scores at any point during 90 minutes plus stoppage time. First Goalscorer is a single-winner market — only whoever scores the match's opening goal cashes, which is why the payouts are considerably bigger for the same names. Anytime: Oyarzabal / Yamal +120 / +145 Anytime: Ferran Torres / De Ketelaere +170 / +430 Anytime: De Bruyne / Lukaku +450 / +280 First Goalscorer: Oyarzabal / Yamal +390 / +480 First Goalscorer: No Goalscorer +1400

✅ Our Pick: Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime Goalscorer (+120) The board's outright favorite, leading Spain with 4 tournament goals and clearly the more in-form of Spain's two top attackers right now — Yamal has just 1 goal in 5 games this tournament after coming in off a hamstring injury.

⚠️ Worth Knowing: Lukaku's Bench Value Lukaku's +280 anytime price is shorter than confirmed starter De Ketelaere's +430, reflecting his scoring streak off the bench in three straight games — a genuine longshot angle if you want secondary Belgium exposure.

3️⃣ Both Teams to Score & Totals — How Many Goals?

How it works: Both Teams to Score asks a simple yes/no question — does each side find the net at least once during the 90 minutes? Over/Under totals set a combined goals line for you to bet above or below. Both Teams to Score: Yes / No -136 / +108 Over/Under 1.5 Goals -430 / +320 Over/Under 2.5 Goals -138 / +112 Over/Under 3.5 Goals +194 / -245

✅ Our Pick: Both Teams to Score Yes (-136) + Over 2.5 (-138) Belgium has scored 13 goals across their last 5 matches, and with De Bruyne confirmed returning, they carry enough proven quality to test even Spain's remarkable zero-goals-conceded record.

4️⃣ Correct Score — The Big-Payout Market

How it works: You're picking the exact final score after 90 minutes plus stoppage time. This offers the biggest payouts of any market here, but also the lowest hit rate — treat it as a smaller stake even on your best-supported pick. Spain 1-0 / Draw 1-1 ⭐ (board's shortest) +650 / +650 Draw 0-0 / Belgium 0-1 +1300 / +1600 Spain 2-0 / Spain 2-1 +750 / +700 Draw 2-2 / Belgium 1-2 +1400 / +1600

✅ Our Pick: Spain to Win 2-1 (+700) Just off the board's shortest price, but the only correct score near the top of the grid consistent with both Both Teams to Score Yes and Over 2.5 simultaneously.

📋 Full Goalscorer Reference Board

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min Only Oyarzabal +120 Yamal +145 Ferran Torres · N.Williams +170 · +210 Merino · Olmo · Lukaku · Baena +250 · +260 · +280 · +280 Fabián Ruiz · De Ketelaere · De Bruyne +410 · +430 · +450 Lukebakio · Trossard · Doku +500 · +500 · +550

📊 Guide Summary — Building A Ticket Safest Single Bet Spain To Advance (-355) Directly backed by an unbeaten, zero-goals-conceded tournament run. Best Combined Read BTTS Yes + Over 2.5 + Correct Score Spain 2-1 Three markets telling the exact same story — a competitive, high-quality quarterfinal where both sides find the net. Best Individual Prop Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime Goalscorer (+120) Spain's most in-form attacker this tournament, and the board's outright favorite. ⚠️ Correct score and first goalscorer settle on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — never extra time or penalties. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Spain vs Belgium · Today · 3PM ET · SoFi Stadium Bet All Markets on FanDuel Now Spain -355 · Oyarzabal +120 · BTTS Yes -136

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Spain -170 / Draw +300 / Belgium +490 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Spain -355 / Belgium +270 · Anytime Goalscorer: Oyarzabal +120, Yamal +145, Ferran Torres +170, N.Williams +210, Merino +250, Olmo +260, Lukaku +280, Baena +280, Fabian Ruiz +410, De Ketelaere +430, De Bruyne +450, Lukebakio +500, Trossard +500, Doku +550 · First Goalscorer: Oyarzabal +390, Yamal +480, Ferran Torres +550, N.Williams +650, Merino +750, No Goalscorer +1400 · Correct Score: Spain 1-0 +650, Draw 0-0 +1300, Belgium 0-1 +1600, Spain 2-0 +750, Draw 1-1 +650, Belgium 0-2 +3300, Spain 2-1 +700, Draw 2-2 +1400, Belgium 1-2 +1600 · BTTS Yes -136 / No +108 · O/U 1.5: -430 / +320 · O/U 2.5: -138 / +112 · O/U 3.5: +194 / -245 · Amadou Onana out for the tournament with a torn ACL · Kevin De Bruyne confirmed returning for Belgium · Lamine Yamal has 1 goal in 5 games this tournament · SoFi Stadium, Inglewood CA · Today, Friday July 10, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces France/Morocco winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER