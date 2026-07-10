Wimbledon Women's Final: Prediction, Pick and Odds for Muchova vs. Noskova

Wimbledon’s 2026 men’s semifinals take place tomorrow, with Jannik Sinner taking on Novak Djokovic as well as Arthur Fery facing Alexander Zverev.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's tennis odds, how should you bet Friday’s matches?

All tennis odds come from FanDuel and may change after this article is published.

Wimbledon Picks Today: Women’s Final (Muchova vs. Noskova)

Muchová has been one of the best grass-court players this summer, winning the Bad Homburg title before Wimbledon and then navigating a much tougher path to the final. Her semifinal win over Coco Gauff showed both her versatility and ability to handle pressure in big moments as she prevailed in a final-set tiebreak.

Nosková has been outstanding in reaching her first Grand Slam final and has the power to dictate points, but Muchová's all-court game — slice, net play, variety, and court IQ — is especially effective on grass. She's also playing in her second major final, giving her a valuable experience edge over the 21-year-old.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.