Spain vs Austria Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026 Round of 32

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Tomorrow · 3:00 PM ET · SoFi Stadium Inglewood · FOX 🇪🇸 Spain vs 🇦🇹 Austria Group H Winners · 0 Conceded Group J 2nd · First WC Since 1998 FD Moneyline (90 min) ESP -320 AUT +1000 · Draw +420 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) ESP -950 · AUT +590 FD ODDS: BTTS No -164 BTTS Yes +128 O2.5 -134 U2.5 +110 O1.5 -430

Bracket Path Winner plays the Portugal/Croatia winner in the Round of 16 → R16 if advance

📖 Match Preview

Luis de la Fuente's Spain enter the knockout stage as one of the tournament's genuine favorites — unbeaten, unbreached, and yet to concede a goal across three group games. A goalless draw with Cabo Verde on matchday one was the only blemish before wins over Saudi Arabia (4-0, with Lamine Yamal contributing a goal and an assist) and Uruguay (1-0) secured Group H. The performances haven't always been convincing, but the results and the clean sheets have been.

Austria are back at the World Cup for the first time since 1998, and Ralf Rangnick's high-pressing side reached the knockouts the hard way — a 3-1 win over Jordan, a 0-2 loss to Messi's Argentina, then a wild 3-3 draw with Algeria saved by Sasa Kalajdzic's header in the 96th minute. It's Austria's first appearance in the knockout rounds since 1954, and they arrive with a genuine attacking identity (six goals scored) undercut by real defensive fragility (six conceded).

The complication for Spain is an injury crisis out wide. Nico Williams strained his adductor and Yeremy Pino sustained a shoulder sprain, both in the Uruguay win — with Victor Muñoz also a doubt. Alex Baena, who scored the winner against Uruguay, is expected to deputize on the left, keeping Yamal on the right and Mikel Oyarzabal operating as a false nine in between. It's still an embarrassment of attacking riches by most standards, but a real dent in Spain's depth heading into a knockout run.

The two sides have met just once before at a World Cup — a 2-1 Austria win at Argentina 1978, one of the tournament's enduring shocks. Spain otherwise holds the clear historical edge, with their most recent meeting a 5-1 win in a November 2009 friendly in Vienna.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇪🇸 Spain ⚠️ Nico Williams — adductor strain, doubtful ⚠️ Yeremy Pino — shoulder sprain, doubtful ⚠️ Víctor Muñoz — hamstring, doubtful ✅ Lamine Yamal — managed carefully, expected to start ✅ Alex Baena — scored winner vs Uruguay, to deputize on the left ✅ 3 clean sheets in 3 group games 🇦🇹 Austria ⚠️ Marko Arnautović — minor knee discomfort, expected to start ⚠️ David Alaba — minor knee discomfort, expected to start ✅ Sasa Kalajdzic — hero vs Algeria, not expected to start ✅ Marcel Sabitzer — earned 100th cap vs Argentina ✅ Kevin Danso, Michael Gregoritsch on standby ✅ No other injuries reported

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇪🇸 Spain · 4-3-3 GK Unai Simón DEF Marcos Llorente · Pau Cubarsí · Aymeric Laporte · Marc Cucurella MID Dani Olmo · Rodri · Pedri ATT Lamine Yamal · Mikel Oyarzabal ⭐ · Alex Baena ⚠️ Notable subs: Nico Williams (if fit) · Pedro Porro · Mikel Merino · Fabián Ruiz 🇦🇹 Austria · 4-2-3-1 GK Alexander Schlager DEF Stefan Posch · Philipp Lienhart · David Alaba · Phillipp Mwene MID Xaver Schlager · Nicolas Seiwald ATT Konrad Laimer · Romano Schmid · Marcel Sabitzer LONE ST Marko Arnautović ⭐ Notable subs: Sasa Kalajdzic · Kevin Danso · Michael Gregoritsch

🎯 Tactical Preview Everything for Spain starts with Rodri and Pedri breaking Austria's first wave of pressure cleanly — if Xaver Schlager and Nicolas Seiwald can close those passing lanes, Rangnick's high press has a real chance to disrupt Spain's rhythm. If not, Oyarzabal's movement centrally and Yamal's directness out wide should find joy against a back line that's conceded six goals in three games. Austria's best route is exactly what beat Algeria — physical directness through Arnautović, quick combinations via Sabitzer and Schmid, and a willingness to go long when the press is bypassed. Spain's centre-backs, Cubarsí and Laporte, have to prevent Arnautović from turning knockdowns into second-phase attacks.

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

All-Time H2H · Tournament Context · Group Stage Form Only previous World Cup meeting (1978) Austria 2–1 Spain Most recent meeting (Nov 2009 friendly) Spain 5–1 Austria Spain group stage record 2-1-0, 5 GF, 0 GA Oyarzabal this tournament 2 goals (brace vs Saudi Arabia) Austria group stage record 1-1-1, 6 GF, 6 GA Austria's last WC knockout appearance 1954 (72-year gap)

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play Spain To Advance Unbeaten and unbreached through the group stage against a side making its first knockout appearance since 1954 · Very expensive at this price — pair with props below for better value -950 $95→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite Mikel Oyarzabal — Anytime Goalscorer Shortest price on the board · Scored twice against Saudi Arabia playing as a false nine, exactly the role he's expected to occupy again tomorrow +105 $10→$20.50 ⭐ Best Bet #3 · The Clean Sheet Read Both Teams to Score — No Spain haven't conceded a goal all tournament, and the level of opposition hasn't tested them yet — Austria's back line has been the more porous of the two by a wide margin -164 $16.40→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #4 · Board's Shortest Scoreline Correct Score — Spain 2-0 Priced shorter than even a 1-0 Spain win, and matches multiple independent expert predictions landing on this exact scoreline for tomorrow +500 $10→$60 ⭐ Best Bet #5 · The Injury-News Value Play Alex Baena — Anytime Goalscorer Set to start on the left with Nico Williams doubtful · Already scored the winner against Uruguay, and his price hasn't shortened to reflect his elevated role +230 $10→$33

⚠️ A Price Worth Double-Checking: Nico Williams Williams is priced at +175 anytime goalscorer — 3rd shortest on Spain's board — but he's a genuine doubt with an adductor strain from the Uruguay match, and multiple previews have Alex Baena starting in his place. If FanDuel hasn't moved this price to reflect that, it may not represent a realistic starting role. Check the live line before betting it.

🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel Spain to advance + Both Teams to Score No + Mikel Oyarzabal anytime goal Builds on Spain's favorite status, their unblemished defensive record, and Oyarzabal's role as the false-nine focal point of their attack. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · Spain vs Austria · World Cup R32 · Tomorrow Spain 2–0 Austria Oyarzabal breaks the deadlock, Spain add a second late, and extend their clean sheet run to four straight games. Advance to face Portugal or Croatia. Confidence MEDIUM-HIGH This is exactly the scoreline several independent previews have converged on, and it matches what the odds board itself is signaling — Spain 2-0 is priced shorter than a 1-0 win. The wrinkle worth watching is Spain's winger injuries; if Baena and a false-nine Oyarzabal don't click immediately, Austria's press and Arnautović's physicality could make the first half genuinely uncomfortable before Spain's class shows up in spurts, as multiple previews expect.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Spain vs Austria · Tomorrow · 3PM ET · FOX Bet Spain vs Austria on FanDuel Oyarzabal anytime +105 · Spain 2-0 +500 · BTTS No -164

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Spain -320 / Draw +420 / Austria +1000 · 2 Up Early Payout: Spain -350 / Draw +420 / Austria +850 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Spain -950 / Austria +590 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Oyarzabal +105, Yamal +125, N.Williams +175 (doubtful), Olmo +210, Baena +230, Arnautovic +470, Rodri +600, Sabitzer +600, Pedri +600 · Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Oyarzabal -110, Yamal +110, N.Williams +165, Olmo +190, Baena +210 · To Score or Assist: Yamal -180, Oyarzabal -155, N.Williams -125, Olmo +100, Baena +110 · Player 1+ SOT: Yamal -550, Oyarzabal -425, N.Williams -280, Olmo -210, Baena -210 · Correct Score: Spain 1-0 +550, 0-0 +1400, 0-1 +2200, 2-0 +500, 1-1 +900, 0-2 +6500, 2-1 +750, 2-2 +2200, 1-2 +2700, 3-0 +700, 3-3 +10000, 0-3 +22500, 3-1 +1100, 1-3 +10000, 3-2 +2700, 2-3 +8000 · BTTS Yes +128 / No -164 · O/U 1.5: -430 / +320 · O/U 2.5: -134 / +110 · Spain predicted 4-3-3: Simon; Llorente, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Olmo, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Oyarzabal, Baena · Austria predicted 4-2-3-1: A.Schlager; Posch, Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene; X.Schlager, Seiwald; Laimer, Schmid, Sabitzer; Arnautovic · Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino both doubtful for Spain (adductor/shoulder), Baena to start in Williams' place · Arnautovic and Alaba managing minor knee discomfort for Austria but expected to start · SoFi Stadium, Inglewood CA · Tomorrow 3PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Croatia winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER