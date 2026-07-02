Spain vs Austria Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026 Round of 32
Subscribe to our newsletter
Spain vs Austria: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
World Cup 2026 Round of 32 · Preview · Team News · Goalscorer Props · FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
Luis de la Fuente's Spain enter the knockout stage as one of the tournament's genuine favorites — unbeaten, unbreached, and yet to concede a goal across three group games. A goalless draw with Cabo Verde on matchday one was the only blemish before wins over Saudi Arabia (4-0, with Lamine Yamal contributing a goal and an assist) and Uruguay (1-0) secured Group H. The performances haven't always been convincing, but the results and the clean sheets have been.
Austria are back at the World Cup for the first time since 1998, and Ralf Rangnick's high-pressing side reached the knockouts the hard way — a 3-1 win over Jordan, a 0-2 loss to Messi's Argentina, then a wild 3-3 draw with Algeria saved by Sasa Kalajdzic's header in the 96th minute. It's Austria's first appearance in the knockout rounds since 1954, and they arrive with a genuine attacking identity (six goals scored) undercut by real defensive fragility (six conceded).
The complication for Spain is an injury crisis out wide. Nico Williams strained his adductor and Yeremy Pino sustained a shoulder sprain, both in the Uruguay win — with Victor Muñoz also a doubt. Alex Baena, who scored the winner against Uruguay, is expected to deputize on the left, keeping Yamal on the right and Mikel Oyarzabal operating as a false nine in between. It's still an embarrassment of attacking riches by most standards, but a real dent in Spain's depth heading into a knockout run.
The two sides have met just once before at a World Cup — a 2-1 Austria win at Argentina 1978, one of the tournament's enduring shocks. Spain otherwise holds the clear historical edge, with their most recent meeting a 5-1 win in a November 2009 friendly in Vienna.
🩺 Team News & Injuries
📋 Predicted Lineups
Everything for Spain starts with Rodri and Pedri breaking Austria's first wave of pressure cleanly — if Xaver Schlager and Nicolas Seiwald can close those passing lanes, Rangnick's high press has a real chance to disrupt Spain's rhythm. If not, Oyarzabal's movement centrally and Yamal's directness out wide should find joy against a back line that's conceded six goals in three games.
Austria's best route is exactly what beat Algeria — physical directness through Arnautović, quick combinations via Sabitzer and Schmid, and a willingness to go long when the press is bypassed. Spain's centre-backs, Cubarsí and Laporte, have to prevent Arnautović from turning knockdowns into second-phase attacks.
📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
Williams is priced at +175 anytime goalscorer — 3rd shortest on Spain's board — but he's a genuine doubt with an adductor strain from the Uruguay match, and multiple previews have Alex Baena starting in his place. If FanDuel hasn't moved this price to reflect that, it may not represent a realistic starting role. Check the live line before betting it.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Spain -320 / Draw +420 / Austria +1000 · 2 Up Early Payout: Spain -350 / Draw +420 / Austria +850 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Spain -950 / Austria +590 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Oyarzabal +105, Yamal +125, N.Williams +175 (doubtful), Olmo +210, Baena +230, Arnautovic +470, Rodri +600, Sabitzer +600, Pedri +600 · Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Oyarzabal -110, Yamal +110, N.Williams +165, Olmo +190, Baena +210 · To Score or Assist: Yamal -180, Oyarzabal -155, N.Williams -125, Olmo +100, Baena +110 · Player 1+ SOT: Yamal -550, Oyarzabal -425, N.Williams -280, Olmo -210, Baena -210 · Correct Score: Spain 1-0 +550, 0-0 +1400, 0-1 +2200, 2-0 +500, 1-1 +900, 0-2 +6500, 2-1 +750, 2-2 +2200, 1-2 +2700, 3-0 +700, 3-3 +10000, 0-3 +22500, 3-1 +1100, 1-3 +10000, 3-2 +2700, 2-3 +8000 · BTTS Yes +128 / No -164 · O/U 1.5: -430 / +320 · O/U 2.5: -134 / +110 · Spain predicted 4-3-3: Simon; Llorente, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Olmo, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Oyarzabal, Baena · Austria predicted 4-2-3-1: A.Schlager; Posch, Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene; X.Schlager, Seiwald; Laimer, Schmid, Sabitzer; Arnautovic · Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino both doubtful for Spain (adductor/shoulder), Baena to start in Williams' place · Arnautovic and Alaba managing minor knee discomfort for Austria but expected to start · SoFi Stadium, Inglewood CA · Tomorrow 3PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Croatia winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Spain vs Austria World Cup Match. Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.