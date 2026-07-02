Marlins vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 2

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

MLB action on Thursday includes the Miami Marlins facing the Colorado Rockies.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Marlins vs Rockies Game Info

Miami Marlins (46-41) vs. Colorado Rockies (34-53)

Date: Thursday, July 2, 2026

Thursday, July 2, 2026 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and Marlins.TV

Marlins vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-144) | COL: (+122)

MIA: (-144) | COL: (+122) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (-104) | COL: +1.5 (-115)

MIA: -1.5 (-104) | COL: +1.5 (-115) Total: 11 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Marlins vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto (Marlins) - 0-2, 5.06 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Rockies) - 3-9, 6.83 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Ryan Gusto (0-2) to the mound, while Michael Lorenzen (3-9) will take the ball for the Rockies. Gusto and his team have a record of 3-2-0 against the spread when he starts. This will be Gusto's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Rockies have gone 10-6-0 ATS in Lorenzen's 16 starts with a set spread. The Rockies are 6-10 in Lorenzen's 16 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Marlins vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (64.4%)

Marlins vs Rockies Moneyline

Miami is the favorite, -144 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +122 underdog despite being at home.

Marlins vs Rockies Spread

The Marlins are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Rockies. The Marlins are -104 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are -115.

Marlins vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 11 has been set for Marlins-Rockies on July 2, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Marlins have been favorites in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (71.1%) in those contests.

This year Miami has won eight of 11 games when listed as at least -144 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Marlins have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 45 of 86 chances this season.

The Marlins have an against the spread mark of 46-40-0 in 86 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have won 34 of the 85 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (40%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, Colorado has a 27-42 record (winning only 39.1% of its games).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 40 times this season for a 40-44-2 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have a 46-40-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.5% of the time).

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has 112 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .484, both of which are tops among Miami hitters this season. He has a .332 batting average and an on-base percentage of .365.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Lopez has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a double, a triple, a home run and two RBIs.

Xavier Edwards leads Miami with an OBP of .381 this season while batting .303 with 42 walks and 48 runs scored. He's slugging .432.

Among all qualified hitters, he is eighth in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

Liam Hicks is batting .283 with a .469 slugging percentage and 53 RBI this year.

Hicks takes a 12-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .372 with a double, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Javier Sanoja has been key for Miami with 54 hits, an OBP of .321 plus a slugging percentage of .415.

Sanoja has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .556 with a double, two triples, a home run, two walks and nine RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has put up a slugging percentage of .483, a team-best for the Rockies. He's batting .290 with an on-base percentage of .370.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 21st in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Hunter Goodman has racked up 75 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .243 while slugging .547 with an on-base percentage of .306.

His batting average is 99th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 121st, and he is seventh in slugging.

Jake McCarthy has 16 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 14 walks while hitting .294.

Troy Johnston paces his team with a .378 on-base percentage.

Marlins vs Rockies Head to Head

7/1/2026: 6-3 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-3 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/30/2026: 14-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

14-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/29/2026: 10-7 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

10-7 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/29/2026: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 3/28/2026: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 3/27/2026: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/18/2025: 9-7 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

9-7 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 9/16/2025: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/4/2025: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/3/2025: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

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