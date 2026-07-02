Brewers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 2

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

The Thursday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game.

Brewers vs Reds Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (53-31) vs. Cincinnati Reds (39-46)

Date: Thursday, July 2, 2026

Thursday, July 2, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and Reds.TV

Brewers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-162) | CIN: (+136)

MIL: (-162) | CIN: (+136) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+126) | CIN: +1.5 (-152)

MIL: -1.5 (+126) | CIN: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 9-3, 1.45 ERA vs Chase Burns (Reds) - 9-1, 2.36 ERA

The Brewers will look to Jacob Misiorowski (9-3) against the Reds and Chase Burns (9-1). Misiorowski and his team have a record of 11-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Misiorowski's team has won 69.2% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-4). The Reds are 12-4-0 against the spread when Burns starts. The Reds are 3-1 in Burns' four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (68.5%)

Brewers vs Reds Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Reds reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-162) and Cincinnati as the underdog (+136) on the road.

Brewers vs Reds Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs (+126 to cover) on the runline. Cincinnati is -152 to cover.

Brewers vs Reds Over/Under

Brewers versus Reds, on July 2, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 58 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (65.5%) in those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 14-7 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -162 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 36 of their 84 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers are 48-36-0 against the spread in their 84 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline 56 total times this season. They've gone 25-31 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Cincinnati has a record of 3-5 (37.5%).

The Reds have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 48 times this season for a 48-34-1 record against the over/under.

The Reds have covered 54.2% of their games this season, going 45-38-0 against the spread.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang is hitting .259 with 17 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 50 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .360 and a slugging percentage of .450.

He is 70th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Turang hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.423) thanks to 21 extra-base hits. He's batting .296 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 11th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage.

Contreras has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .125 with an RBI.

Jake Bauers has 68 hits and an OBP of .370, both of which lead the Brewers this season.

Sal Frelick has three home runs, 31 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.

Frelick enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .407 with four doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has put up a .341 on-base percentage and a .464 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Reds. He's batting .257.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 76th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Stewart brings a seven-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .293 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz has racked up 72 hits with a .341 OBP to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .274 while slugging .490.

He is 41st in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Spencer Steer has 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 30 walks while batting .236.

JJ Bleday is hitting .236 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 33 walks.

Brewers vs Reds Head to Head

7/1/2026: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/30/2026: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/29/2026: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/24/2026: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/23/2026: 2-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/22/2026: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/28/2025: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/27/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/26/2025: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/17/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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