Spain vs. Argentina Prop Bets Today: 3 World Cup Final Props to Target

The 2026 World Cup Final takes place today at 3 p.m. ET as Spain takes on Argentina.

What are the betting odds for the big game across a variety of markets?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Final Prop Bets: Argentina vs. Spain Props

Yamal is Spain's biggest attacking weapon, and he’s grown into the tourney, working his way back from injury and looking sharp versus France last time out.

The teenager loves taking on defenders, cutting inside onto his stronger foot, and forcing goalkeepers into action. Against an Argentina side that has been shaky on defense, with La Albiceleste not keeping a clean sheet in any of their previous five matches, Yamal and Spain should be able to find some joy.

Yamal has been able to rise to the occasion in big matches so far in his young career, and I like these +125 odds on him to contribute to a goal.

Romero getting booked is one of my favorite props for the World Cup final because of both his role in Argentina's defense and the matchup against Spain. Oh, and because it’s Romero.

Argentina’s anchor at the back, Romero is a key cog, leading the team in both tackles won per 90 minutes and interceptions per 90 (among regulars). He’s an aggressive, front-foot defender who loves a challenge. Spain keep the ball as well as anyone, so this matchup should present him with several chances to make said challenges.

Romero can run a little hot and be a bit rash at times. To be fair to him, he’s been a little more composed than usual this World Cup, but he’s coming off a Premier League campaign with Spurs where he racked up 11 yellow cards and two reds in only 22 league starts.

Adding to the appeal is the stage itself. World Cup finals are traditionally physical, tightly contested matches. Argentina has played with an aggressive edge throughout the tournament, collecting nine yellow cards in seven matches, while Spain's patient style tends to draw fouls from frustrated opponents.

It all adds up to Romero’s card prop looking pretty appealing.

Olmo has been active and impactful in his No. 10 role for Spain.

Through four knockout matches, Olmo has taken eight shots, but only one of those shots has been on target. He’s normally a lot more accurate with his shooting, with 30.0% and 40.5% of his shots going on target the last two domestic league seasons for Barcelona.

As I mentioned earlier, I expect Spain to see the majority of the ball, which should result in Olmo spending good amount of time in dangerous areas. He’s shown he’s not afraid to pull the trigger, and he should have some chances to do so against Argentina.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain has -150 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.