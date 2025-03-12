Southern vs Grambling Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SWAC Tournament

The top-seeded Southern Jaguars (20-11, 15-3 SWAC) are squaring off against the No. 8 seed Grambling Tigers (11-21, 7-11 SWAC) in the SWAC tournament on Wednesday at Gateway Center Arena, at 2 p.m. ET airing on ESPN+.

Southern vs. Grambling Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Southern vs. Grambling Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Southern win (72.4%)

Before you bet on Wednesday's Southern-Grambling spread (Southern -6.5) or over/under (127.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Southern vs. Grambling: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Southern is 13-14-0 ATS this season.

Grambling has compiled a 12-17-0 ATS record so far this season.

When the spread is set as 6.5 or more this season, Southern (6-5) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (54.5%) than Grambling (6-1) does as the underdog (85.7%).

The Jaguars have a worse record against the spread in home games (4-5-0) than they do in away games (9-9-0).

The Tigers have performed better against the spread away (8-8-0) than at home (2-8-0) this year.

Southern is 8-10-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

Grambling has covered the spread six times in 19 SWAC games.

Southern vs. Grambling: Moneyline Betting Stats

Southern has won in 15, or 78.9%, of the 19 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Jaguars have not lost in nine games this year when favored by -310 or better on the moneyline.

Grambling has a 1-13 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 7.1% of those games).

The Tigers have not won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +245 or longer in five chances.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Southern has a 75.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Southern vs. Grambling Head-to-Head Comparison

Southern's +211 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.2 points per game (142nd in college basketball) while allowing 68.4 per contest (72nd in college basketball).

Michael Jacobs' team-leading 11.3 points per game ranks 795th in college basketball.

Grambling scores 67.0 points per game (334th in college basketball) and allows 68.0 (62nd in college basketball) for a -31 scoring differential overall.

Kintavious Dozier is 674th in the country with a team-high 12.1 points per game.

The Jaguars come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.8 boards. They are pulling down 34.5 rebounds per game (52nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.7 per outing.

Damariee Jones leads the Jaguars with 4.5 rebounds per game (788th in college basketball action).

The 31.0 rebounds per game the Tigers accumulate rank 241st in college basketball. Their opponents record 31.8.

P.J. Eason's 5.8 rebounds per game lead the Tigers and rank 367th in the nation.

Southern averages 94.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (215th in college basketball), and allows 85.9 points per 100 possessions (21st in college basketball).

The Tigers rank 320th in college basketball averaging 89.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 117th, allowing 90.9 points per 100 possessions.

