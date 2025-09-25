Southern Miss vs Jacksonville State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Southern Miss vs Jacksonville State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Southern Miss: (-182) | Jacksonville State: (+150)

Southern Miss: (-182) | Jacksonville State: (+150) Spread: Southern Miss: -3.5 (-115) | Jacksonville State: +3.5 (-105)

Southern Miss: -3.5 (-115) | Jacksonville State: +3.5 (-105) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Southern Miss vs Jacksonville State Betting Trends

Southern Miss has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Southern Miss is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of Southern Miss' four games have hit the over.

Jacksonville State has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Jacksonville State has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this year.

Jacksonville State has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this season.

Southern Miss vs Jacksonville State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gamecocks win (64.4%)

Southern Miss vs Jacksonville State Point Spread

Jacksonville State is a 3.5-point underdog against Southern Miss. Jacksonville State is -105 to cover the spread, and Southern Miss is -115.

Southern Miss vs Jacksonville State Over/Under

The over/under for Southern Miss-Jacksonville State on Sept. 27 is 55.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Southern Miss vs Jacksonville State Moneyline

Southern Miss is the favorite, -182 on the moneyline, while Jacksonville State is a +150 underdog.

Southern Miss vs. Jacksonville State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Southern Miss 28.3 68 26.5 95 55.0 4 Jacksonville State 30.8 56 23.0 76 55.8 4

Southern Miss vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Stadium: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Southern Miss vs. Jacksonville State analysis on FanDuel Research.