South Carolina vs Mississippi State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

On Saturday in college football, the South Carolina Gamecocks are up against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

South Carolina vs Mississippi State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: South Carolina: (-215) | Mississippi State: (+176)

South Carolina: (-215) | Mississippi State: (+176) Spread: South Carolina: -6.5 (-102) | Mississippi State: +6.5 (-120)

South Carolina: -6.5 (-102) | Mississippi State: +6.5 (-120) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

South Carolina vs Mississippi State Betting Trends

South Carolina has two wins against the spread this season.

South Carolina has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of South Carolina's three games this season has hit the over.

Mississippi State has one win against the spread this season.

Mississippi State doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this year.

One of Mississippi State's three games has hit the over.

South Carolina vs Mississippi State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gamecocks win (64.3%)

South Carolina vs Mississippi State Point Spread

South Carolina is favored by 6.5 points over Mississippi State. South Carolina is -102 to cover the spread, with Mississippi State being -120.

South Carolina vs Mississippi State Over/Under

The over/under for South Carolina-Mississippi State on September 23 is 46.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

South Carolina vs Mississippi State Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for South Carolina vs. Mississippi State reveal South Carolina as the favorite (-215) and Mississippi State as the underdog (+176).

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games South Carolina 26 87 25.3 75 57.2 2 3 Mississippi State 31 69 24 71 57.8 3 3

