South Carolina State vs North Carolina Central Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MEAC Tournament

The No. 2 seed South Carolina State Bulldogs (19-12, 11-3 MEAC) and the No. 6 seed North Carolina Central Eagles (14-18, 6-8 MEAC) will try to move on in the MEAC tournament on Friday as they square off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

South Carolina State vs. North Carolina Central Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Arena: Norfolk Scope Arena

South Carolina State vs. North Carolina Central Picks and Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina State win (78.4%)

South Carolina State is a 7.5-point favorite against North Carolina Central on Friday and the over/under is set at 146.5 points. Below are some betting insights and trends to help you make an informed wager on the matchup.

South Carolina State vs. North Carolina Central: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

South Carolina State is 19-9-0 ATS this season.

North Carolina Central has covered 14 times in 28 games with a spread this year.

South Carolina State covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than North Carolina Central covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (57.1%).

The Bulldogs have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (8-1-0) than they have in road games (10-7-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Eagles have a better winning percentage at home (.500, 5-5-0 record) than away (.400, 6-9-0).

South Carolina State has covered the spread 11 times in 15 conference games.

North Carolina Central has covered the spread seven times in 15 MEAC games.

South Carolina State vs. North Carolina Central: Moneyline Betting Stats

South Carolina State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 17 games this year and has walked away with the win 16 times (94.1%) in those games.

This year, the Bulldogs have won eight of nine games when listed as at least -360 or better on the moneyline.

North Carolina Central has won five of the 17 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (29.4%).

The Eagles have gone 1-6 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +280 or longer (14.3%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that South Carolina State has a 78.3% chance of pulling out a win.

South Carolina State vs. North Carolina Central Head-to-Head Comparison

South Carolina State is outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game with a +280 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.7 points per game (46th in college basketball) and allows 70.7 per outing (138th in college basketball).

Drayton Jones is 457th in the nation with a team-high 13.4 points per game.

North Carolina Central outscores opponents by 3.8 points per game (posting 79.2 points per game, 54th in college basketball, and allowing 75.4 per outing, 282nd in college basketball) and has a +120 scoring differential.

Po'Boigh King is ranked 150th in the nation with a team-high 16.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 166th in college basketball at 32.2 rebounds per game. That's 3.8 more than the 28.4 their opponents average.

Jones averages 5.6 rebounds per game (ranking 418th in college basketball) to lead the Bulldogs.

The Eagles record 30.9 rebounds per game (243rd in college basketball), compared to the 30.9 of their opponents.

Perry Smith Jr. is 341st in the nation with 5.9 rebounds per game, leading the Eagles.

South Carolina State averages 98.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (107th in college basketball), and allows 87.3 points per 100 possessions (39th in college basketball).

The Eagles average 97.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (133rd in college basketball), and give up 92.8 points per 100 possessions (166th in college basketball).

