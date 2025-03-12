South Carolina State vs Coppin State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MEAC Tournament

The No. 2 seed South Carolina State Bulldogs (18-12, 11-3 MEAC) and the No. 7 seed Coppin State Eagles (6-23, 4-10 MEAC) will try to move on in the MEAC tournament on Wednesday as they meet at 8:30 p.m. ET.

South Carolina State vs. Coppin State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Arena: Norfolk Scope Arena

South Carolina State vs. Coppin State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina State win (91.5%)

Take a look at some betting insights for South Carolina State (-14.5) versus Coppin State on Wednesday. The total is set at 139.5 points for this game.

South Carolina State vs. Coppin State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

South Carolina State has covered 19 times in 27 matchups with a spread this season.

Coppin State is 13-15-0 ATS this year.

South Carolina State covers the spread when it is a 14.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Coppin State covers as an underdog of 14.5 or more (45.5%).

The Bulldogs have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (8-1-0) than they have in road tilts (10-7-0).

The Eagles have performed better against the spread at home (5-5-0) than on the road (8-10-0) this season.

South Carolina State's record against the spread in conference action is 11-3-0.

Coppin State has covered the spread seven times in 14 MEAC games.

South Carolina State vs. Coppin State: Moneyline Betting Stats

South Carolina State has won in 15, or 93.8%, of the 16 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Bulldogs have played as a favorite of -1695 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Coppin State is 5-18 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 21.7% of those games).

The Eagles have played eight times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +890 or longer, and lost each game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies South Carolina State has a 94.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

South Carolina State vs. Coppin State Head-to-Head Comparison

South Carolina State is outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game with a +275 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.1 points per game (40th in college basketball) and allows 70.9 per contest (145th in college basketball).

South Carolina State's leading scorer, Drayton Jones, is 432nd in the country averaging 13.6 points per game.

Coppin State's -420 scoring differential (being outscored by 14.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 62.2 points per game (361st in college basketball) while giving up 76.7 per contest (310th in college basketball).

Toby Nnadozie's 12.5 points per game leads Coppin State and ranks 610th in college basketball.

The 32.3 rebounds per game the Bulldogs average rank 159th in college basketball, and are 4.0 more than the 28.3 their opponents collect per contest.

Jones is 415th in college basketball action with 5.6 rebounds per game to lead the Bulldogs.

The Eagles lose the rebound battle by 7.7 boards on average. They record 26.8 rebounds per game, 357th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 34.5.

Julius Ellerbe leads the team with 5.9 rebounds per game (344th in college basketball).

South Carolina State averages 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (99th in college basketball), and allows 87.6 points per 100 possessions (47th in college basketball).

The Eagles' 80.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 363rd in college basketball, and the 99.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 330th in college basketball.

