South Africa vs South Korea Prediction: Lineups, Preview, Picks & Best Bets World Cup

South Africa vs South Korea Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group A | FanDuel
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🏟️ TONIGHT 9:00 PM ET · ESTADIO BBVA · MONTERREY MEXICO · FS1 / TELEMUNDO · FIRST EVER MEETING
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group A · Matchday 3 · Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
South Africa vs South Korea: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
South Korea -160 · Draw +290 · South Africa +470 · ❌ Mokoena SUSP · ❌ Zwane SUSP · ✅ Sithole RETURNS · South Africa MUST WIN · Son +150 · S.Korea -1.5 +195 · Prediction: South Korea 2-0
Wednesday June 24, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇿🇦
South Africa ML
+470
Draw +290 · Son +150
S.Korea -1.5 +195 (FOX)
Over 2.5
CBS Eimer leans over
🇰🇷
South Korea ML
-160
🚨 SOUTH AFRICA DOUBLE SUSPENSION BLOW — ❌ MOKOENA (CM, 10 INTL GOALS) · ❌ ZWANE (FW) BOTH OUT
Teboho Mokoena — South Africa's best player, 10 intl goals, 51 caps, PK hero vs Czechia — SUSPENDED. Themba Zwane — forward — also SUSPENDED. Both confirmed by ESPN/RotoWire. ✅ Sithole RETURNS from ban — significant step down. Mokoena's absence alone shifts this match decisively in South Korea's favour.
⭐ South Korea -1.5 +195 (FOX FD · primary spread · Mokoena SUSP · class gap · $10→$29.50)💎 Son +150 anytime (FOX FD · 56 intl goals · 44% scoring prob · 0 WC goals (due) · $10→$25)CBS Eimer leans Over 2.5 · Estadio BBVA 4+ goals in both WC matches · South Africa attacks out of necessity
⚽ Match Context — South Africa's Desperate Must-Win
South Africa and South Korea meet for the very first time in their football histories. The stakes could not be more asymmetric. South Korea (3pts) need only a draw — they control their own R16 destiny. South Africa (1pt) MUST WIN to have any realistic hope. Hugo Broos sends his team into battle without two key players — Mokoena (suspended, 10 international goals, the PK hero vs Czechia) and Zwane (suspended). It's a devastating double blow for a team already stretched against South Korea's quality. Son Heung-min (56 international goals, 11th consecutive World Cup for South Korea) has scored zero WC goals this tournament. He is due — and tonight, without Mokoena to track his runs, South Africa cannot stop him.
Group A After Matchday 2Czechia vs Mexico simultaneously
🇲🇽 Mexico · 6pts · GROUP WINNERS (vs Czechia simultaneously)
1st
🇰🇷 South Korea · 3pts · +1 GD · Beat Czechia 2-1, Lost Mexico 0-1 · DRAW = R16 CONFIRMED
2nd
🇿🇦 South Africa · 1pt · -1 GD · Lost Mexico 0-2, Drew Czechia 1-1 · MUST WIN · ❌ Mokoena · ❌ Zwane SUSP
3rd
🇨🇿 Czechia · 1pt · (vs Mexico simultaneously)
4th
🎯 Score Prediction
FOX: South Korea -1.5 +195 · CBS Eimer leans Over 2.5 · Racing Post: "South Korea win comfortably"
🇿🇦 0 – 2 🇰🇷
Son ends WC drought · Hwang or Lee adds · South Africa eliminated · Mokoena absence decisive
FOX Sports (FD confirmed): "Take South Korea to win by -1.5 goals (+195). South Korea, which probably deserved better vs Mexico, could win by multiple goals." South Korea had 67% possession and outshot Mexico 7-2 in the second half. Against South Africa missing Mokoena and Zwane, they face a significantly weakened side. WhoScored: Son 44% scoring probability — the highest on the slate.CBS Eimer leans Over 2.5: "The first two World Cup matches at Estadio BBVA had at least four total goals. South Korea's last two matches vs opponents outside the top 50 averaged three total goals. The return of Sithole and South Korea's transition quality through Son creates a more open match." South Africa MUST attack — leaving spaces for South Korea's transitions through Son.Racing Post: "Media criticism of Son for his military record rather than his scoring record seems to have added steel to the Korean group and they can show that resolve by winning this game comfortably." 56 international goals, 0 WC goals this tournament — a motivated Son against a weakened South Africa is the clearest scorer narrative on the evening slate.
Prediction: South Korea 2-0. South Korea -1.5 +195 is the primary pick. Son +150 anytime is the scorer pick.
⭐ Best Bets — South Africa vs South Korea · All FanDuel Sportsbook
⭐ BET #1 · FOX FD +195 · S.KOREA WIN BY 2+ · MOKOENA SUSP · ZWANE SUSP · $10→$29.50
South Korea -1.5 Goals (+195)
FOX FD confirmed +195 · South Korea better team by margin · South Africa's key suspensions · $10→$29.50
FanDuel
+195
$10→$29.50
FOX Sports (FD confirmed): "Take South Korea to win by -1.5 goals (+195). South Korea, which probably deserved better vs Mexico, could win by multiple goals." Dimers: 71.9% South Korea win probability. Without Mokoena (South Africa's best midfielder/PK hero) and Zwane (forward), South Africa's quality drops significantly in both boxes. The Mokoena absence alone is worth 1-1.5 goals in terms of impact — he's their only reliable scorer from midfield, their defensive shield, and their set piece delivery. $10 at +195 returns $29.50.
South Korea -1.5 +195 is the primary pick — FOX FD confirmed. Superior team, South Africa missing two key players, South Korea's class tells by 2+ goals. $10 at +195 returns $29.50.
FOX FD confirmed +150 · 56 intl goals · 0 WC goals this tournament · 144 caps · $10→$25
Anytime FD
+150
FOX Sports (FD confirmed): "Son Heung-min is +150 to score against South Africa." WhoScored: 44% scoring probability — the highest of any player in this match. 56 international goals in 144 caps. Zero WC goals in 2 games this tournament — dramatically underperforming for his quality. Racing Post: "Son will be a constant thorn as he hunts a goal in a third different World Cup." Without Mokoena tracking his diagonal runs, Son has freedom that he hasn't had in the previous two WC matches. $10 at +150 returns $25.
Son +150 is the primary scorer pick — FOX FD confirmed. 44% scoring probability, due for his WC goal, Mokoena absent. $10 at +150 returns $25.
💎 CBS EIMER LEANS OVER · ESTADIO BBVA 4+ GOALS IN BOTH WC MATCHES · SOUTH AFRICA ATTACKS
Over 2.5 Total Goals
CBS Eimer leans over · check FD for price · venue history · South Africa forced to attack
FanDuel
Check FD
CBS Eimer leans Over 2.5: "The first two World Cup matches at Estadio BBVA had at least four total goals, with one of them producing six goals. Even the two matches it hosted in the World Cup 2026 Play-Off Tournament had over 2.5 combined goals. South Korea's last two matches vs opponents outside the top 50 averaged three total goals." South Africa MUST attack all 90 minutes — creating the open game where South Korea's counter-attack through Son and Lee Kang-in thrives. Check FD for current price.
🎯 CHECK FD · HWANG IN-BEOM · SCORED vs CZECHIA WC · CM · LATE BOX RUNS · $10 DART
Hwang In-beom · CM · Freiburg · South Korea
Check FD · scored WC opener vs Czechia · ~+300-+380 expected · late box arrivals
Anytime FD
Check FD
Hwang In-beom scored the equalizer vs Czechia in South Korea's WC opening win. He's an energetic box-to-box CM who arrives late — exactly the runner who exploits the spaces South Africa leave behind when they push forward. Without Mokoena protecting the defensive midfield space, Hwang's late runs go untracked. Check FD for anytime price — likely ~+300-+380 range.
🏥 Team News — Double Suspension Blow
🏥 Injuries & Suspensions — Verify at ~8:15 PM ET
🇿🇦 ❌ Teboho Mokoena — SUSPENDED (2 yellows) · BEST PLAYER · PK TAKER · 10 INTL GOALS
51 caps, 10 international goals from CM. Scored South Africa's only WC goal (PK vs Czechia). Irreplaceable. Confirmed ESPN/RotoWire. The single biggest individual absence of Group A Matchday 3.
🇿🇦 ❌ Themba Zwane — SUSPENDED (red card vs Mexico, violent conduct)
Forward resource lost. South Africa's attacking depth already thin. ESPN confirms one-game ban served tonight.
🇿🇦 ✅ Sphephelo (Yaya) Sithole — RETURNS from 1-game ban · fills Mokoena role · quality step down
CBS Eimer notes Sithole's return adds midfield aggression. Confirmed by ESPN/Squawka/Sports Mole. Not Mokoena — but at least provides some midfield presence.
🇰🇷 ✅ South Korea — No injuries. Full squad available. Same XI expected.
ESPN/RotoWire confirm zero injury concerns. Hong Myung-bo has made only one change all tournament and is expected to name same XI. ⚠️ Lee Han-beom carries a yellow — suspension risk if booked.
📋 Predicted Lineups
🇿🇦 SOUTH AFRICA 4-3-3 · ESPN / Racing Post / RotoWire consensus · ❌ Mokoena SUSP · ❌ Zwane SUSP · ✅ Sithole RETURNS · Official team sheet due ~8:15 PM ET
❌ Mokoena + Zwane SUSP
APPOLLIS
LW · 4 WC corners
FOSTER/RAYNERS
ST
MASEKO
RW
MOFOKENG
AM
SITHOLE ✅
CM · returns
MBATHA/ADAMS
CM
MUDAU
RB
OKON/MBOKAZI
CB
MBOKAZI
CB
MODIBA
LB · 2 corners
R. WILLIAMS (c)
GK · Mamelodi Sundowns
❌ Mokoena SUSP · ❌ Zwane SUSP · ✅ Sithole returns · PK taker: Appollis/Foster (Mokoena suspended) · MUST WIN — attack all 90 mins
🇰🇷 SOUTH KOREA 3-4-2-1 · ESPN / Squawka / RotoWire unanimous · FULL STRENGTH · no changes expected · Son confirmed · Lee Kang-in confirmed · Kim Min-jae confirmed · Official team sheet due ~8:15 PM ET
FULL STRENGTH
SON (c) ⭐
FW · LAFC · 56 intl Gs · 0 WC
+150 anytime FD confirmed
LEE JAE-SUNG
AM · 105 caps · 15Gs
LEE KANG-IN ⭐
AM · PSG · 4 WC corners
SEOL
LWB
HWANG IB ⭐
CM · scored vs CZE
PAIK SH
CM · Birmingham
KIM MH
RWB
LEE GI-HYUK
CB
KIM MIN-JAE ⭐
CB · Bayern
LEE HAN-BEOM ⚠️
CB · YC risk
KIM SEUNG-GYU
GK · 11th consecutive WC
Set pieces: Lee Kang-in (4 WC corners), Son (2) · ⚠️ Lee Han-beom YC risk · FULL STRENGTH · 11th consecutive WC
⚔️ Two Defining Battles
#1 — Son vs South Africa backline (without Mokoena tracking): WhoScored: Son 44% scoring probability. TheSportsRush: "If Mokoena can win that midfield battle and slow South Korea's transitions, South Africa remain in the game; if Son and Lee Kang-in find freedom, the result is likely to go one way." Without Mokoena, there is NO tracking runner for Son's diagonal runs. South Africa's CBs (Okon/Mbokazi) will be exposed in one-on-one situations with one of the most dangerous wide forwards on the planet.#2 — Kim Min-jae vs South Africa's attack: OneFootball: "The most consequential duel of this match is Kim Min-jae against South Africa's forward line. Kim Min-jae, 29 and with 79 caps, is one of the most dominant center-backs in world football at Bayern Munich." South Africa have scored once in two WC games. Against Kim Min-jae and South Korea's organized 3-back, South Africa's Foster/Rayners/Appollis face their hardest defensive test.
📋 Best Bets Ranked · South Africa vs South Korea · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
⭐ #1 — South Korea -1.5 +195 (FOX FD · Mokoena + Zwane out · class gap · $10→$29.50)
+195 confirmed · primary · South Korea better team + South Africa depleted
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · South Korea -160 / Draw +290 / South Africa +470 confirmed CBS SportsLine FD · South Korea -1.5 +195 confirmed FOX Sports FD (primary pick) · Son Heung-min +150 anytime confirmed FOX Sports FD · CBS Eimer leans Over 2.5 FD · ❌ Mokoena + Zwane SUSPENDED confirmed ESPN/RotoWire/Sports Mole · ✅ Sithole RETURNS confirmed ESPN/Squawka/Sports Mole · South Africa 4-3-3: ESPN / Racing Post / RotoWire · South Korea 3-4-2-1 unanimous ESPN/Squawka/RotoWire · No South Korea injuries · Official lineups due ~8:15 PM ET · First-ever meeting between these nations · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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