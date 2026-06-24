South Africa vs South Korea Prediction: Lineups, Preview, Picks & Best Bets World Cup

FOX Sports (FD confirmed): "Take South Korea to win by -1.5 goals (+195). South Korea, which probably deserved better vs Mexico, could win by multiple goals." South Korea had 67% possession and outshot Mexico 7-2 in the second half. Against South Africa missing Mokoena and Zwane, they face a significantly weakened side. WhoScored: Son 44% scoring probability — the highest on the slate. CBS Eimer leans Over 2.5: "The first two World Cup matches at Estadio BBVA had at least four total goals. South Korea's last two matches vs opponents outside the top 50 averaged three total goals. The return of Sithole and South Korea's transition quality through Son creates a more open match." South Africa MUST attack — leaving spaces for South Korea's transitions through Son. Racing Post: "Media criticism of Son for his military record rather than his scoring record seems to have added steel to the Korean group and they can show that resolve by winning this game comfortably." 56 international goals, 0 WC goals this tournament — a motivated Son against a weakened South Africa is the clearest scorer narrative on the evening slate.

Prediction: South Korea 2-0. South Korea -1.5 +195 is the primary pick. Son +150 anytime is the scorer pick.