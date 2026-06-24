Czechia vs Mexico Prediction: Lineups, Preview, Picks & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Group A

⚽
🏟️ TONIGHT 9:00 PM ET · ESTADIO AZTECA · MEXICO CITY · FOX / TELEMUNDO · HIGH ALTITUDE 2,240M
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group A · Matchday 3 · Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
Czechia vs Mexico: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
Mexico -110 · Draw +280 · Czechia +270 · Mexico rotating heavily · Ochoa farewell · Mora 17yr start · Czechia MUST WIN · Under 2.5 CBS Green primary · Draw +280 value · Prediction: Draw 1-1
Wednesday June 24, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
⚡ GROUP A CONTEXT — MEXICO ALREADY GROUP WINNERS · ROTATING HEAVILY · CZECHIA MUST WIN TO KEEP R16 HOPE
Mexico (6pts) have already clinched Group A — won both matches, 0 goals conceded. Aguirre confirmed rotating: Ochoa (40yr) gets farewell cap, 17yr Gilberto Mora gets first World Cup start, Santiago Giménez leads the attack. Czechia (1pt) MUST WIN — a draw or loss almost certainly eliminates them. CBS Green primary: Under 2.5 goals ("3 of 4 Group A games have gone under · group averages exactly 2 goals"). Draw at +280 is the value play given Mexico's rotation. Azteca altitude (2,240m) favours Mexico's experienced squad.
⭐ Under 2.5 (CBS Green primary · 3/4 Group A games under · Mexico defensive · Czechia low xG)
💎 Draw +280 (Mexico rotating · 0-0 or 1-1 · Covers/Yahoo value play · $10→$38)
🏟️ Azteca · 2,240m altitude · Ochoa farewell · Mora 17yr wildcard · Schick 0 WC goals (due)
⚽ Match Context — Farewell Ochoa, Desperate Czechia
Mexico have won Group A with a perfect record — beat South Africa 2-0 and South Korea 1-0, conceded zero goals. Tonight they come home to the Estadio Azteca with nothing to play for except pride and sending off one of their greatest ever players. Guillermo Ochoa, 40 years old and 148 international caps, plays his farewell. 17-year-old Gilberto Mora gets his first World Cup start. Santiago Giménez (AC Milan) leads the attack. Mexico rotate, Mexico control, Mexico go home happy. For Czechia, this is everything. One point from two games — lost South Korea 1-2, drew South Africa 1-1. They must win to have any hope of advancing as a best third-placed side. They are entirely set-piece dependent offensively (62.1% of xG from dead balls), produce less than 0.5 xG from open play, and face a Mexican home fortress unbeaten in 26 straight home internationals.
Group A After Matchday 2
S Korea vs S Africa runs simultaneously
🇲🇽 Mexico · 6pts · +3 GD · Beat South Africa 2-0, South Korea 1-0 · GROUP WINNERS · ROTATING
1st
🇰🇷 South Korea · ~3pts · (vs South Africa simultaneously)
🇨🇿 Czechia · 1pt · -1 GD · Lost South Korea 1-2, Drew South Africa 1-1 · MUST WIN
3rd
🇿🇦 South Africa · 1pt · (vs South Korea simultaneously)
🎯 Score Prediction
CBS Green Under 2.5 · Covers/Yahoo Draw +280 value · RotoWire "tight draw"
🇨🇿 1 – 1 🇲🇽
Schick breaks WC duck · S. Giménez or Mora responds · Under 2.5 cashes · draw holds
CBS Green: "Under 2.5 goals has paid off in three out of four games so far in this group. These Group A matches have averaged exactly 2 goals, so backing under 2.5 goals looks appealing." Mexico's defence has conceded zero WC goals. Czechia generate under 0.5 xG per match from open play. Against a defensive-minded Mexico side, even a rotated one, Czechia struggle to score freely. Neither team is likely to go over the line.
Covers: "I'm projecting a 0-0 or 1-1 final, making the draw a great value play. I'm backing it at +280." RotoWire: "A tight draw is the call, with Mexico content to manage it and Czechia unable to find the win they need." Mexico's rotation means their attacking potency is reduced but their defensive structure (anchored by Álvarez) remains. Czechia's desperation means they attack constantly — but converting against Mexico's shape is the challenge.
Prediction: 1-1 draw. Under 2.5 is the primary market pick. Draw +280 is the match result value play.
⭐ Best Bets — Czechia vs Mexico · All FanDuel Sportsbook
⭐ BET #1 · CBS GREEN PRIMARY · UNDER 2.5 · 3/4 GROUP A GAMES UNDER · 2.0 GOALS GROUP AVG
Under 2.5 Total Goals
CBS Green primary · check FD for current price · group averages exactly 2.0 goals · altitude slows play
FanDuel
Check FD
CBS Green primary
CBS Green: "Under 2.5 goals has paid off in three out of four games so far in this group. These Group A matches have averaged exactly 2 goals. Mexico may lack both motivation and pure talent in this match. Mexico's defense is elite no matter who is on the field as it has conceded just two goals over its current 10-game unbeaten streak." Covers: Czechia "less than 0.5 xG per match from open play and managed just 28 penalty-area touches through two matches." Racing Post: "Mexico are averaging just 12 shots per game, the Czechs a mere 10.5, so fireworks are not envisaged."
Additional under context: Estadio Azteca altitude (2,240m) adds fatigue, reduces tempo, and favours game management. Both teams' physical game state — Mexico conserving for knockouts, Czechia anxiously chasing a must-win — produces a stop-start, cagey game. Czechia are 62.1% set-piece dependent and have scored only 2 WC goals, both from dead balls. Mexico's defensive structure intact with Álvarez anchoring. Check FD for current price — expected in the -115 to -125 range.
Under 2.5 is the primary pick — CBS Green explicit. 3 of 4 Group A games have gone under. Mexico defensive, Czechia low xG from open play. Altitude slows the game. Check FD for current price.
💎 +280 · COVERS/YAHOO VALUE PLAY · MEXICO ROTATING · 0-0 OR 1-1 PROJECTED · $10→$38
Draw +280
FD confirmed +280 · Covers/Yahoo back the draw · Mexico has nothing to gain · $10→$38
Covers: "I'm projecting a 0-0 or 1-1 final, making the draw a great value play. I'm backing it at +280." RotoWire: "A tight draw is the call." CBS Sports: "I expect the odds to shift once the lineups are revealed" — the rotation removes Mexico's attacking quality. Ochoa at 40 in goal. Mexico rotate 5+ positions. Against a Czechia team that desperately attacks for 90 minutes, Mexico with reserves can hold and counter — producing a tight 1-1 rather than a Mexico victory. At +280 ($10→$38), the draw is well-priced. Mexico unbeaten in 26 home internationals means they don't lose here — but with reserves, they may not win cleanly either.
Draw +280 is the match result value pick — FD confirmed. Mexico's rotation removes attacking quality, Czechia's desperation keeps them competitive. $10 at +280 returns $38.
💎 CHECK FD · SCHICK · 26 INTL GOALS · 0 WC GOALS YET · LEVERKUSEN · CAPTAIN · DUE
Patrik Schick · ST · Bayer Leverkusen · Czechia (c)
Check FD · 26 intl goals 55 caps · 0 WC goals yet · Czechia need him · Shekicks/Juvefc pick
Shekicks and Juvefc both explicitly pick Schick anytime. 26 goals in 55 caps — Czechia's most reliable finisher. Zero WC goals this tournament. Czechia MUST WIN — they attack from minute one with Schick as focal point. Against a rotated Mexican XI, his Bundesliga instincts and Leverkusen finishing ability create a live scoring route. Check FD — likely in the +200-+250 range.
🎯 CHECK FD · S. GIMÉNEZ (AC MILAN) AND/OR MORA (17YR) · MEXICO SCORER DARTS
Santiago Giménez & Gilberto Mora · Mexico attackers
Check FD · Giménez 30 goals last season AC Milan · Mora 17yr first WC start · darts
Covers confirms Mora starts at no.10. Racing Post: "17-year-old Gilberto Mora will get his first World Cup start and the gifted Tijuana tearaway can make an impact." Santiago Giménez (AC Milan, 30 Eredivisie/Serie A goals in 2024-25) leads Mexico's attack and wants to announce himself at a World Cup. Against a Czechia three-back that pushes forward desperately, the counter-attack space behind their WBs is real. Check FD for both — they may be undervalued as rotation players.
📋 Predicted Lineups
🇨🇿 CZECHIA 3-5-2 · ESPN / Racing Post / RotoWire consensus · FULL STRENGTH · ❌ Juráček OUT (muscle injury) · Sojka covers LWB · Official team sheet due ~8:15 PM ET
ATTACKING END
SCHICK (c) ⭐
ST · Leverkusen · 26 intl Gs
0 WC goals yet · check FD
COUFAL ⭐
RWB · 7 WC corners
Set pieces: Coufal (7 WC corners) · Soucek PK taker · aerial target · ❌ Juráček OUT (muscle) · Sojka at LWB · FULL STRENGTH otherwise
🇨🇿 Czechia Key Notes — Must Win · Set Piece Dependent
⭐ Patrik Schick (c) · 26 intl goals · 0 WC goals · Leverkusen — CHECK FD · SHEKICKS/JUVEFC PICK
26 goals in 55 caps. Zero WC goals this tournament. Captain. Both Shekicks and Juvefc explicitly pick him anytime. Against a rotated Mexican backline, his Leverkusen finishing could unlock this match. Check FD — likely ~+200-+250 range.
⭐ Tomáš Souček · 17 intl goals from CM · West Ham — SET PIECE PRIMARY · AERIAL THREAT
17 international goals from CM. Czechia's set piece aerial weapon — Coufal delivers (7 WC corners), Soucek attacks. 62.1% of Czechia's xG comes from set pieces. Check FD anytime.
⚠️ David Juráček — OUT (muscle injury) · Sojka covers LWB · only confirmed absence
Sojka (young Viktoria Plzeň) covers LWB — a step down in experience. Mexico could target Sojka's side in transition.
🇲🇽 MEXICO 4-3-3 (rotating) · SI / Yahoo / Covers consensus · OCHOA farewell · MORA 17yr first WC start · S. GIMÉNEZ leads attack · Official team sheet due ~8:15 PM ET
ROTATING · GROUP WINNERS
S. GIMÉNEZ ⭐
ST · AC Milan
MORA ⭐🔥
AM · 17YRS · 1st WC start
ÁLVAREZ (c)
DM · Man City · 98 caps
OCHOA 🏆
GK · 40yrs · 148 caps · FAREWELL
Mexico GROUP WINNERS · 6pts · 0 WC goals conceded · ROTATING: Ochoa farewell · Mora 17yr first WC start · S. Giménez ST · Álvarez continues DM · Bench: Jiménez · Quiñones · Rangel
🇲🇽 Mexico Key Notes — Farewell · Rotation · Debut Start
🏆 Guillermo Ochoa · GK · 40yrs · 148 caps — FAREWELL TONIGHT AT THE AZTECA
Confirmed starting. SI: "El Tri will want to send off their longtime servant with a result. Ochoa is a hero to many on this squad." 148 caps. World Cup 2014 hero. The Azteca crowd will roar for him from the first minute.
🔥 Gilberto Mora · AM · 17yrs — FIRST WC START · CHECK FD ANYTIME
Racing Post: "17-year-old Gilberto Mora will get his first World Cup start and the gifted Tijuana tearaway can make an impact." Covers: "Mora will be a creative spark." Check FD for scorer price — may be long and undervalued.
⭐ Santiago Giménez · ST · AC Milan — LEADS ATTACK · 30 GOALS LAST SEASON · CHECK FD
Confirmed as starting ST. Scored 30+ goals for AC Milan/Feyenoord in recent seasons. Hungry to make an impact at a World Cup. Check FD for anytime scorer price.
⚔️ Key Battles + The Altitude Factor
#1 — Soucek vs Mexico's midfield block: Shekicks: "The central battle is Tomas Soucek operating against Mexico's defensive midfield anchored by Edson Alvarez." Even in a rotation XI, Álvarez anchors. Soucek's aerial presence and late runs are Czechia's primary scoring route. Coufal delivers corners (7 already), Soucek attacks them. At altitude, aerial duels become more decisive. The set piece battle is Czechia's best route to a goal.
#2 — Mora/Giménez vs Czechia's 3-CB: As Czechia push forward desperately, the spaces left behind for Mora's directness and Giménez's runs in behind become Mexico's best counter-attack route. Mora at 17 with pace and creativity vs Sojka (inexperienced LWB covering for Juráček) is Mexico's best exploitable mismatch.
The Altitude Factor (2,240m): CBS: "The Mexicans haven't lost on home soil since 2018." Azteca altitude makes visitors tire faster, reduces attacking fluency, and favours home game management. Mexico familiar with altitude. Under 2.5 becomes more likely as the game slows in the second half. The altitude argument directly supports CBS Green's Under pick.
📋 Best Bets Ranked · Czechia vs Mexico · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
Check FD
⭐ #1 — Under 2.5 Goals (CBS Green primary · 3/4 Group A games under · group avg 2.0 goals · altitude)
Check FD · primary pick · Mexico defensive · Czechia low xG from open play
+280
💎 #2 — Draw +280 (Mexico rotating · 0-0 or 1-1 · Covers/Yahoo back the draw · $10→$38)
+280 confirmed FD · match result value · Mexico rotation removes quality
Check FD
💎 #3 — Schick anytime (check FD · 26 intl goals · 0 WC goals yet · captain · Czechia attack all game)
Check FD · Shekicks + Juvefc explicit · ~+200-+250 expected
Check FD
💎 #4 — S. Giménez anytime (check FD · AC Milan · 30 goals last season · confirmed ST · counter scorer)
Check FD · ~+200-+250 · wants WC goal · confirmed starting
Check FD
🎯 Mora anytime (check FD · 17yr · first WC start · wildcard dart · Racing Post SOT pick)
Check FD · long odds · exciting young talent · first WC start
Bet Now
FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group A · Czechia vs Mexico · 9:00 PM ET · Estadio Azteca Mexico City
Bet Czechia vs Mexico — All Markets
Mexico -110 · Draw +280 · Czechia +270 · Under 2.5 · Schick · S. Giménez · Mora (check FD)
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Mexico -110 / Draw +280 / Czechia +270 confirmed CBS SportsLine FD · Under 2.5 CBS Green FD primary · Draw +280 confirmed Covers/Yahoo value play · Mexico rotating confirmed Aguirre · Ochoa farewell / Mora 17yr / S. Giménez confirmed SI/Yahoo/Covers · ❌ Juráček OUT confirmed · Official lineups due ~8:15 PM ET · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly