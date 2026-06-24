Czechia vs Mexico Prediction: Lineups, Preview, Picks & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Group A

CBS Green: "Under 2.5 goals has paid off in three out of four games so far in this group. These Group A matches have averaged exactly 2 goals, so backing under 2.5 goals looks appealing." Mexico's defence has conceded zero WC goals. Czechia generate under 0.5 xG per match from open play. Against a defensive-minded Mexico side, even a rotated one, Czechia struggle to score freely. Neither team is likely to go over the line. Covers: "I'm projecting a 0-0 or 1-1 final, making the draw a great value play. I'm backing it at +280." RotoWire: "A tight draw is the call, with Mexico content to manage it and Czechia unable to find the win they need." Mexico's rotation means their attacking potency is reduced but their defensive structure (anchored by Álvarez) remains. Czechia's desperation means they attack constantly — but converting against Mexico's shape is the challenge.

Prediction: 1-1 draw. Under 2.5 is the primary market pick. Draw +280 is the match result value play.