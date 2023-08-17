FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 SMU Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 7:00 AM

In 2023, the SMU Mustangs have put up a record of 4-2. For a look at the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

SMU 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Louisiana TechSeptember 2W 38-14Mustangs (-21.5)66.5
2@ OklahomaSeptember 9L 28-11Sooners (-16.5)68.5
3Prairie View A&MSeptember 16W 69-0--
4@ TCUSeptember 23L 34-17Horned Frogs (-6.5)62.5
5CharlotteSeptember 30W 34-16Mustangs (-22.5)53.5
7@ East CarolinaOctober 12W 31-10Mustangs (-11.5)49.5
8@ TempleOctober 20---
View Full Table

SMU Last Game

The Mustangs, in their most recent game, beat the East Carolina Pirates 31-10. In that game against the Pirates, Preston Stone had 276 yards on 19-of-38 passing (50.0%) for the Mustangs, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 25 yards. Jaylan Knighton toted the rock 11 times for 26 yards (2.4 yards per carry). Jordan Kerley led the receiving charge against the Pirates, hauling in three passes for 69 yards.

SMU Betting Insights

  • SMU has not yet lost a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.
  • The Mustangs have won all three of the games they have been the moneyline favorite this season.

