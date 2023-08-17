2023 SMU Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:00 AM

In 2023, the SMU Mustangs have put up a record of 4-2. For a look at the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

SMU 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Louisiana Tech September 2 W 38-14 Mustangs (-21.5) 66.5 2 @ Oklahoma September 9 L 28-11 Sooners (-16.5) 68.5 3 Prairie View A&M September 16 W 69-0 - - 4 @ TCU September 23 L 34-17 Horned Frogs (-6.5) 62.5 5 Charlotte September 30 W 34-16 Mustangs (-22.5) 53.5 7 @ East Carolina October 12 W 31-10 Mustangs (-11.5) 49.5 8 @ Temple October 20 - - - View Full Table

SMU Last Game

The Mustangs, in their most recent game, beat the East Carolina Pirates 31-10. In that game against the Pirates, Preston Stone had 276 yards on 19-of-38 passing (50.0%) for the Mustangs, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 25 yards. Jaylan Knighton toted the rock 11 times for 26 yards (2.4 yards per carry). Jordan Kerley led the receiving charge against the Pirates, hauling in three passes for 69 yards.

SMU Betting Insights

SMU has not yet lost a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

