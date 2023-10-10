Skyy Moore Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos

Skyy Moore and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Denver Broncos and their 29th-ranked pass defense (263 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

With Moore's next game against the Broncos, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Moore vs. Broncos Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Game Day: October 12, 2023

October 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.13

4.13 Projected Receiving Yards: 27.57

27.57 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Moore Fantasy Performance

Moore has put up 20.6 fantasy points in 2023 (4.1 per game), which ranks him 65th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 161 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games Moore has been targeted 10 times, with six receptions for 53 yards and zero TDs, resulting in 7.2 fantasy points (2.4 per game) during that period.

The high point of Moore's fantasy season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, when he tallied 13.0 fantasy points with three receptions (on four targets) for 70 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Skyy Moore's game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 0.4 fantasy points. He had zero receptions for zero yards on the day.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has conceded over 300 yards passing to two players this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD against the Broncos this year.

Denver has allowed at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

The Broncos have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this season.

Denver has allowed two players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Broncos have allowed a touchdown catch by 10 players this season.

Denver has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Broncos have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this season.

A total of four players have run for at least one TD versus Denver this year.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one TD against the Broncos this year.

