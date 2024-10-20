Single-Game NFL DFS Picks: Sunday Night (Jets at Steelers)

Sunday's primetime matchup will feature a pair of teams undergoing notable changes on offense. Davante Adams is planning to make his debut for the New York Jets while Russell Wilson is expected to be the Pittsburgh Steelers' new starting quarterback this week. Despite these moves, this game projects to be a low-scoring affair with a 38.5 total, per the NFL odds on FanDuel Sportstbook.

For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, making this spot crucial.

FanDuel Research's Brandon Gdula has done a deep dive on single-game strategy, and FanDuel Research has NFL DFS projections if you select the game from the slate tab. It's worth checking out both before making your lineups.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL DFS Single-Game Picks

MVP Candidates

Breece Hall ($15,500) bounced back with 22.4 FanDuel points in Week 6, and if anything, his role looks to be even stronger under new play-caller Todd Downing. Hall racked up 30 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) and a season-high 86.4% snap rate on his way to 169 scrimmage yards, giving us renewed confidence in his upside after being held to single-digit FanDuel points in the prior two games. While he's up against the top schedule-adjusted rush defense, per numberFire's metrics, the good news is Pittsburgh has allowed the 10th-most FanDuel points per target to RBs. It just so happens Hall logged a 76.3% route rate and 17.6% target share last week. He's the top MVP option.

Aaron Rodgers ($14,500) is just above Hall in our NFL DFS projections, but he hasn't been a high-upside play through six weeks, averaging 15.1 FanDuel points per game and maxing out at 21.0 points in Week 3. Rodgers rarely runs anymore, and he hasn't been efficient as a passer, either, averaging -0.08 expected points added per drop back, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. The addition of Davante Adams ($13,000) theoretically helps, and the Steelers are actually just 19th in adjusted pass defense -- but I'm more likely to stick with Rodgers as a flex play.

And speaking Adams, he's the wild card of this slate, as we can't be completely sure whether he'll be a full-time player in his Jets debut less than a week after switching teams. While he obviously has a lengthy history with Rodgers, this is still a new playbook, and even though Adams is practicing in full following his apparent hamstring issue, it will be roughly a month since he last played in an NFL game. That being said, he's projected for a game-high 8.3 targets in our model, and a hot start with his old QB wouldn't be particularly shocking.

Despite the uncertainty, I wouldn't be shocked if Adams has a higher MVP roster percentage than Garrett Wilson ($13,500), which could open up a buying opportunity for the latter. Wilson has been the clear No. 1 option with a 30.7% target share, 36.4% air yards share, and 39.4% red zone target share, and Davante's presence doesn't necessarily torpedo his volume. It's hardly a guarantee that Adams, who turns 32 in December, dominates targets like he did in his Green Bay days, and even if he does, it could come at the expense of New York's secondary receivers. When factoring in roster percentages, Wilson is one of my favorite MVPs.

Russell Wilson ($14,000) has the third-best projection in our model behind Hall and Rodgers, but given that it will be his Steelers debut, clicking on his name at MVP is a leap of faith. Additionally, the Jets are seventh in adjusted pass defense, and according to NFL Next Gen Stats, they also have the fifth-best pressure rate (39.1%).

Najee Harris ($12,000) is coming off his best performance of the year (22.2 FanDuel points), but unfortunately for him, he doesn't get to face the Las Vegas Raiders every week. He's seeing a solid 22.3 adjusted opportunities per game and should have a better chance of scoring a TD sans Justin Fields (50.0% red zone rush share), which keeps him in play as a fringe MVP.

A move to Russell Wilson could be a boost for George Pickens ($11,000), as it should lead to a slight uptick in passing volume. Pickens hasn't put up exciting fantasy numbers for an offense that's 29th in pass rate over expectation, but he's the lone wideout seeing consistent looks with a 28.9% target share, 47.7% air yards share, and 36.8% red zone target share. However, this is a rough matchup versus a defense that's given up the fourth-fewest FanDuel points per game to WRs.

Flex Targets

Braelon Allen ($10,000) -- Allen played just 18.6% of the snaps last week, making him hard to justify at this salary.

Chris Boswell ($9,500) and Greg Zuerlein ($8,500) -- This game's modest total suggests we'll see a handful of touchdowns at best, which should have us very interested in the kickers. Boswell has missed one kick all season and comes in as the K4 in FanDuel points per game (12.3).

Pat Freiermuth ($9,500) -- Pittsburgh's starting tight end ranks second on the team in route rate (69.3%), target share (17.1%), and red zone target share (21.1%).

New York Jets D/ST ($9,000) and Pittsburgh Steelers ($9,000) -- The low over/under also props up the defenses as potential plays. Aaron Rodgers has been sacked three or more times in three straight games, and he had a three-pick game against Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. Russell Wilson had a 9.2% sack rate in 2023.

Allen Lazard ($8,500) -- Lazard's usage figures to take a hit with Davante Adams in town, but he's second on the Jets in route rate (88.8%) and target share (18.3%), so he shouldn't disappear completely. His 30.3% red zone target share is a promising sign that he could still have a prominent role in scoring position at least.

Tyler Conklin ($8,000) -- Conklin has been limited in practice, but assuming he's active, he brings a 13.8% target share to the table. Despite being a tight end, he's been targeted in the red zone just 9.1% of the time, though.

Jaylen Warren ($8,000) -- Warren returned to a decent 33.9% snap rate and 12 adjusted opportunities last week. At this salary, he's worth a look in case the backfield split with Najee Harris get closer as Warren gets healthier.

Calvin Austin III ($7,500) and Van Jefferson ($7,000) -- While Austin has an 11.2% target share this season, he ran just 47.1% of the routes last week. Jefferson has a 71.3% route rate over the last three games but was held without a target in Week 6. Both are merely dart throws.

Mike Williams ($7,500) -- Williams practiced on Friday and is expected to play on Sunday. However, it's hard to see him playing a significant role after the Adams trade.

